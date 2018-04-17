Wednesday's back pages 17 Apr From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/43803951 Read more about sharing. The back page of Wednesday's Daily Mirror The Daily Star's back page on Wednesday The back page of the Daily Express on Wednesday Wednesday's edition of the Daily Telegraph The back page of Wednesday's The I Wednesday's Daily Mail back page The Sun's back page on Wednesday Wednesday's edition of the Guardian