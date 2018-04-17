Renato Sanchez arrives back at Swansea after injury rehabilitation

Renato Sanches
Sanches is yet to score for Swansea since joining on loan from Bayern Munich

Swansea City midfielder Renato Sanches has returned from parent-club Bayern Munich after recovering from injury.

Sanches, 20, has not featured for the Swans since suffering a hamstring injury against Notts County in January.

The Portuguese midfielder has made 15 appearances for the Welsh side so far, but manager Carlos Carvalhal insists he still could have a part to play.

Sanches will be assessed by medical staff ahead of their trip to champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired