Renato Sanchez arrives back at Swansea after injury rehabilitation

Sanches is yet to score for Swansea since joining on loan from Bayern Munich

Swansea City midfielder Renato Sanches has returned from parent-club Bayern Munich after recovering from injury.

Sanches, 20, has not featured for the Swans since suffering a hamstring injury against Notts County in January.

The Portuguese midfielder has made 15 appearances for the Welsh side so far, but manager Carlos Carvalhal insists he still could have a part to play.

Sanches will be assessed by medical staff ahead of their trip to champions Manchester City on Sunday.