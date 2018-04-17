Inter Milan 4-0 Cagliari

Icardi is the first Inter player to score 25 league goals since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009

Inter Milan moved to third in Serie A with a thumping 4-0 win over Cagliari.

Inter, who had failed to score in their last three matches, netted within three minutes when Joao Cancelo's inswinging free kick went straight in.

Mauro Icardi scored his 25th league goal of the season before setting up Marcelo Brozovic for Inter's third and Ivan Perisic scoring late on from a well-worked free-kick.

The hosts were barely tested, with Cagliari not registering a single shot.

The only sour note for Inter was an injury to midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, who was stretchered off before half time with a muscle problem.

Inter move above Roma in the table as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011.