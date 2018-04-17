Greg Taylor: Kilmarnock left-back agrees new contract until 2021

Greg Taylor (right) has been a fixture in the Kilmarnock team over the past two seasons

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor has signed a new deal to stay at Rugby Park until 2021.

Taylor, 21, follows Greg Kiltie, Alan Power, Eamonn Brophy, Rory McKenzie and Gary Dicker in signing a new contract with the Ayrshire side.

The Scotland Under-21 cap has made 80 appearances for the Rugby Park side since making his debut in 2016.

"It's the most positive since I have been at the club, which is a few years." Taylor told the club website.

"We are winning games of football, the fans are turning out and the boys are signing new deals."

Killie are fifth in the Scottish Premiership, having won their past six league games, and host Aberdeen on Saturday.