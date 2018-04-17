BBC Sport - Guardiola's management a fantastic experience - Silva
Guardiola's management a fantastic experience - Silva
Manchester City's Premier League-winning midfielder Bernardo Silva tells BBC Sport that being managed by Pep Guardiola is a "fantastic experience".
