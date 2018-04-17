Ballinamallard United move above Carrick Rangers and into the relegation play-off spot after a 2-1 win over their basement opponents at Ferney Park.

Shane McGinty and Sean Noble put the hosts 2-0 ahead before Darren Henderson pulled a goal back for Carrick.

The Mallards move two points ahead of Carrick, who slump to the bottom with two games left to play.

Carrick boss David McAlinden was unhappy with the decision to rule a Henderson effort offside when the score was 2-1.