Will Boyle: Cheltenham Town defender signs new deal running to 2020

Will Boyle has scored five goals in 37 appearances for Cheltenham Town this term

Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle has signed a new deal to keep him with the League Two club until summer 2020.

The 22-year-old joined from Premier League side Huddersfield Town on an 18-month deal in January 2017.

He has made 60 appearances for the Robins and has scored seven goals since joining Gary Johnson's side.

"He is still only 22 and to know we've got a player of his ability and character for the next two years is a huge boost to us all," Johnson said.