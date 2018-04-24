League One
Doncaster0Blackburn1

Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew celebrates his winning goal against Doncaster
Defender Charlie Mulgrew is Blackburn's joint-second top scorer in the league this season, level with striker Danny Graham on 14 goals

Blackburn Rovers sealed promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt after a narrow victory at Doncaster Rovers.

Captain Charlie Mulgrew's 14th league goal of the season was enough to seal the win for the visitors.

The 32-year-old centre-back glanced in Bradley Dack's left-wing corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Rovers remain second in League One but are one point behind leaders Wigan with two games of the campaign remaining.

Rovers return

Rovers have bounced straight back to the Championship under Tony Mowbray, who failed to prevent their slide into the third tier last May as they were relegated on goal difference.

After two defeats in their opening two league games, the former Celtic and Middlesbrough boss has made Blackburn's first campaign at this level since 1979-80 look straightforward.

The Ewood Park side have lost just once in the league since mid-October, with unbeaten runs of 18 and 14 matches sandwiching a defeat at Plymouth at the start of February.

Bradley Dack's 18 goals from midfield saw him crowned as the EFL's League One Player of the Season, while 14-goal striker Danny Graham and defenders Amari'i Bell and Charlie Mulgrew joined him in the PFA's Team of the Season for League One.

Rovers still have a chance of pipping Wigan to the title, but Mowbray's long-term challenge will be establishing the former Premier League champions as a second-tier club once again.

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 13Marosi
  • 2AlcockSubstituted forKongoloat 84'minutes
  • 5Baudry
  • 6Butler
  • 8Mason
  • 12Whiteman
  • 17Blair
  • 16Houghton
  • 26CoppingerSubstituted forMcCulloughat 73'minutes
  • 9MarquisBooked at 79mins
  • 22BeestinSubstituted forWilliamsat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lawlor
  • 4McCullough
  • 7Kongolo
  • 11Williams
  • 18Anderson
  • 19May
  • 24Boyle

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 31Bennett
  • 26Lenihan
  • 14MulgrewBooked at 46mins
  • 3Williams
  • 29Evans
  • 6Smallwood
  • 18ArmstrongSubstituted forAntonssonat 79'minutes
  • 23Dack
  • 32ConwayBooked at 55minsSubstituted forPayneat 75'minutes
  • 10GrahamSubstituted forSamuelat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 11Whittingham
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 17Bell
  • 19Payne
  • 20Antonsson
  • 25Downing
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
10,443

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away11
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Andy Butler.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Foul by Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers).

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt saved. Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Marcus Antonsson.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Rodney Kongolo replaces Craig Alcock.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Andy Butler.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Marcus Antonsson replaces Adam Armstrong.

Booking

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Andy Williams replaces Alfie Beestin.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Dominic Samuel replaces Danny Graham.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jack Payne replaces Craig Conway.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Luke McCullough replaces James Coppinger.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Andy Butler.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Niall Mason.

Attempt blocked. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Niall Mason.

Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers).

Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Niall Mason.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Derrick Williams.

Booking

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).

Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan442810687285994
2Blackburn442712580384293
3Shrewsbury442511859372286
4Rotherham442371471512076
5Charlton441911145750768
6Scunthorpe4317161060491167
7Plymouth431811145451365
8Portsmouth44196195555063
9Peterborough441613156658861
10Bradford43187185563-861
11Blackpool441514155953659
12Southend441611175662-659
13Bristol Rovers44169195965-657
14Doncaster431315155251154
15Fleetwood44159205766-954
16Oxford Utd441411195863-553
17Gillingham441216164452-852
18Wimbledon431311194455-1150
19Rochdale441018164755-848
20Walsall431212195163-1248
21Oldham441115185673-1748
22Northampton441210224174-3346
23MK Dons441012224267-2542
24Bury44711263869-3132
View full League One table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired