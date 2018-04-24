Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Defender Charlie Mulgrew is Blackburn's joint-second top scorer in the league this season, level with striker Danny Graham on 14 goals

Blackburn Rovers sealed promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt after a narrow victory at Doncaster Rovers.

Captain Charlie Mulgrew's 14th league goal of the season was enough to seal the win for the visitors.

The 32-year-old centre-back glanced in Bradley Dack's left-wing corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Rovers remain second in League One but are one point behind leaders Wigan with two games of the campaign remaining.

Rovers return

Rovers have bounced straight back to the Championship under Tony Mowbray, who failed to prevent their slide into the third tier last May as they were relegated on goal difference.

After two defeats in their opening two league games, the former Celtic and Middlesbrough boss has made Blackburn's first campaign at this level since 1979-80 look straightforward.

The Ewood Park side have lost just once in the league since mid-October, with unbeaten runs of 18 and 14 matches sandwiching a defeat at Plymouth at the start of February.

Bradley Dack's 18 goals from midfield saw him crowned as the EFL's League One Player of the Season, while 14-goal striker Danny Graham and defenders Amari'i Bell and Charlie Mulgrew joined him in the PFA's Team of the Season for League One.

Rovers still have a chance of pipping Wigan to the title, but Mowbray's long-term challenge will be establishing the former Premier League champions as a second-tier club once again.