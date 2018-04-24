Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Blackburn Rovers sealed promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt after a narrow victory at Doncaster Rovers.
Captain Charlie Mulgrew's 14th league goal of the season was enough to seal the win for the visitors.
The 32-year-old centre-back glanced in Bradley Dack's left-wing corner with 10 minutes remaining.
Rovers remain second in League One but are one point behind leaders Wigan with two games of the campaign remaining.
Rovers return
Rovers have bounced straight back to the Championship under Tony Mowbray, who failed to prevent their slide into the third tier last May as they were relegated on goal difference.
After two defeats in their opening two league games, the former Celtic and Middlesbrough boss has made Blackburn's first campaign at this level since 1979-80 look straightforward.
The Ewood Park side have lost just once in the league since mid-October, with unbeaten runs of 18 and 14 matches sandwiching a defeat at Plymouth at the start of February.
Bradley Dack's 18 goals from midfield saw him crowned as the EFL's League One Player of the Season, while 14-goal striker Danny Graham and defenders Amari'i Bell and Charlie Mulgrew joined him in the PFA's Team of the Season for League One.
Rovers still have a chance of pipping Wigan to the title, but Mowbray's long-term challenge will be establishing the former Premier League champions as a second-tier club once again.
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 2AlcockSubstituted forKongoloat 84'minutes
- 5Baudry
- 6Butler
- 8Mason
- 12Whiteman
- 17Blair
- 16Houghton
- 26CoppingerSubstituted forMcCulloughat 73'minutes
- 9MarquisBooked at 79mins
- 22BeestinSubstituted forWilliamsat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lawlor
- 4McCullough
- 7Kongolo
- 11Williams
- 18Anderson
- 19May
- 24Boyle
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 31Bennett
- 26Lenihan
- 14MulgrewBooked at 46mins
- 3Williams
- 29Evans
- 6Smallwood
- 18ArmstrongSubstituted forAntonssonat 79'minutes
- 23Dack
- 32ConwayBooked at 55minsSubstituted forPayneat 75'minutes
- 10GrahamSubstituted forSamuelat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Samuel
- 11Whittingham
- 13Leutwiler
- 17Bell
- 19Payne
- 20Antonsson
- 25Downing
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 10,443
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Foul by Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers).
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt saved. Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Marcus Antonsson.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Rodney Kongolo replaces Craig Alcock.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackburn Rovers 1. Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Bradley Dack.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Marcus Antonsson replaces Adam Armstrong.
Booking
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Andy Williams replaces Alfie Beestin.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Dominic Samuel replaces Danny Graham.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jack Payne replaces Craig Conway.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Luke McCullough replaces James Coppinger.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Niall Mason.
Attempt blocked. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Niall Mason.
Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers).
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Niall Mason.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Booking
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).
Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.