Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid1Ath Bilbao1

Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 42 goals in 39 games for Real Madrid this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 42nd goal of the season prevented Real Madrid from suffering a second successive defeat at the Bernabeu.

Inaki Williams had put Athletic Bilbao ahead with a fine clipped finish.

But Ronaldo, who had earlier hit the crossbar with a header, diverted Luka Modric's shot in with his heel to score his 26th goal in 16 games.

Madrid stay third in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Barcelona and three points adrift of Atletico in second.

Despite dominating for long periods, it had looked like being a frustrating evening for Zinedine Zidane's team, who squeezed through in the Champions League a week ago despite being beaten at home by Juventus.

Madrid won that quarter-final tie 4-3 on aggregate with a last-minute penalty from Ronaldo.

And the hosts, who had 29 shots on goal, appeared as though they were going to be punished for their profligate finishing, until the Portuguese forward came to their rescue again three minutes from time.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 90mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 17VázquezBooked at 45mins
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 20AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutesSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 69'minutesSubstituted forBaleat 69'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Vallejo
  • 11Bale
  • 13Casilla
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Hernández
  • 22Isco
  • 23Kovacic

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 18De MarcosBooked at 84mins
  • 12Núñez
  • 4Iñigo Martínez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 28CórdobaSubstituted forMuniainat 70'minutes
  • 6San JoséBooked at 89mins
  • 8IturraspeBooked at 61mins
  • 5Álvarez
  • 7Etxebarria
  • 10Muniain
  • 13Herrerín
  • 14Susaeta
  • 17Rico
  • 20Aduriz
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
59,193

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Shots
Shots on Target
Corners
Fouls
Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1.

Booking

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).

Booking

Mikel San José (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Athletic Club 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Óscar De Marcos.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Aritz Aduriz replaces Iñaki Williams.

Booking

Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club).

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ander Iturraspe.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ander Iturraspe (Athletic Club).

Hand ball by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Markel Susaeta replaces Íñigo Lekue.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raul García.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.

Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Iker Muniain replaces Iñigo Córdoba.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Marco Asensio.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Karim Benzema.

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 18th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33258083196483
2Atl Madrid32218354153971
3Real Madrid33208580364468
4Valencia33205861352665
5Real Betis32164125353052
6Villarreal33156124540551
7Sevilla33146134152-1148
8Getafe33129123831745
9Girona32128124449-544
10Celta Vigo33128135246644
11Eibar33127143746-943
12Real Sociedad32117145752540
13Ath Bilbao33913113639-340
14Leganés33116162841-1339
15Alavés32122182945-1638
16Espanyol33812132640-1436
17Levante32613132848-2031
18Dep La Coruña3369183265-3327
19Las Palmas3256212264-4221
20Malaga3245232050-3017
View full Spanish La Liga table

