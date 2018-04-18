French Coupe de France
Caen1PSG3

Caen 1-3 Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has scored 21 goals for PSG since moving on loan from Monaco

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Caen to reach the French Cup final for a fourth straight year.

PSG - winners in each of the past three years - went ahead when Mbappe tapped in Edinson Cavani's cross.

Ismael Diomande hit a deflected shot home to level things up but Cavani - ruled onside by a VAR review - again laid on a goal for Mbappe late on.

The win was sewn up by Christopher Nkunku as PSG booked a final against third division side Les Herbiers.

PSG have already won Ligue 1 and can make it 14 major honours in six seasons if they win on 8 May at the Stade de France.

Line-ups

Caen

  • 30Samba
  • 29Genevois
  • 28Da Silva
  • 24DjikuBooked at 76mins
  • 11Bessat
  • 13KouakouSubstituted forFéretat 59'minutes
  • 4DiomandeBooked at 90mins
  • 8Peeters
  • 12Rodelin
  • 26SantiniSubstituted forCrivelliat 45'minutes
  • 32DeminguetSubstituted forAvounouat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vercoutre
  • 5Sankoh
  • 7Stavitski
  • 9Repas
  • 18Avounou
  • 25Féret
  • 27Crivelli

PSG

  • 1Trapp
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Berchiche IzetaBooked at 15mins
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 25Rabiot
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forPastoreat 72'minutes
  • 29MbappéSubstituted forDani Alvesat 88'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forNkunkuat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Motta
  • 16Areola
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Pastore
  • 32Dani Alves
  • 37Weah
Referee:
Francois Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamCaenAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 18th April 2018

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired