Caen 1-3 Paris Saint Germain
-
- From the section European Football
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain beat Caen to reach the French Cup final for a fourth straight year.
PSG - winners in each of the past three years - went ahead when Mbappe tapped in Edinson Cavani's cross.
Ismael Diomande hit a deflected shot home to level things up but Cavani - ruled onside by a VAR review - again laid on a goal for Mbappe late on.
The win was sewn up by Christopher Nkunku as PSG booked a final against third division side Les Herbiers.
PSG have already won Ligue 1 and can make it 14 major honours in six seasons if they win on 8 May at the Stade de France.
Line-ups
Caen
- 30Samba
- 29Genevois
- 28Da Silva
- 24DjikuBooked at 76mins
- 11Bessat
- 13KouakouSubstituted forFéretat 59'minutes
- 4DiomandeBooked at 90mins
- 8Peeters
- 12Rodelin
- 26SantiniSubstituted forCrivelliat 45'minutes
- 32DeminguetSubstituted forAvounouat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vercoutre
- 5Sankoh
- 7Stavitski
- 9Repas
- 18Avounou
- 25Féret
- 27Crivelli
PSG
- 1Trapp
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 17Berchiche IzetaBooked at 15mins
- 18Lo Celso
- 25Rabiot
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forPastoreat 72'minutes
- 29MbappéSubstituted forDani Alvesat 88'minutes
- 9Cavani
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forNkunkuat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Motta
- 16Areola
- 24Nkunku
- 27Pastore
- 32Dani Alves
- 37Weah
- Referee:
- Francois Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11