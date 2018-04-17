Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo2Barcelona2

Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona

Iago Aspas
Aspas has scored five goals in as many games against Barcelona in the league

Ten-man Barcelona missed the chance to extend their La Liga lead as they were held to a draw at Celta Vigo.

Barca rested several players, both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez began on the bench, ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Sevilla on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembele opened scoring with his first league goal for the club before Celta's Jonny tapped in an equaliser.

Paco Alcacer put Barca ahead again after an hour, but a deflection off Iago Aspas split the spoils.

Barcelona finished the game with 10 men after Aspas was pulled back by Sergi Roberto.

Paulinho also hit the post for the visitors from a corner in a frustrating night for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Barcelona still lead closest challengers Atletico Madrid by 12 points and maintain their unbeaten league record, which extends to 40 matches.

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

  • 1Álvarez
  • 18WassBooked at 78mins
  • 24Roncaglia
  • 20Gómez
  • 19Castro OttoBooked at 88mins
  • 26MéndezSubstituted forBoyéat 83'minutes
  • 16SánchezSubstituted forRadojaat 73'minutes
  • 14Lobotka
  • 11SistoSubstituted forMorat 79'minutes
  • 7Gómez
  • 10Iago AspasBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 3Fontàs
  • 6Radoja
  • 9Boyé
  • 13Blanco
  • 15Mazán
  • 21Mor
  • 22Cabral

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 24Mina
  • 25Vermaelen
  • 19Digne
  • 15Paulinho
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forSergiat 60'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forVidalat 78'minutes
  • 6D Suárez
  • 14Coutinho CorreiaSubstituted forMessiat 60'minutes
  • 17Alcácer

Substitutes

  • 9L Suárez
  • 10Messi
  • 13Cillessen
  • 18Alba
  • 20Sergi
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
Referee:
David José Fernández Borbalán
Attendance:
20,347

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home18
Away14
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2.

Offside, Celta de Vigo. Sergi Gómez tries a through ball, but Emre Mor is caught offside.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).

Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas with a through ball.

Booking

Jonny (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonny (Celta de Vigo).

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jonny (Celta de Vigo).

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Yerry Mina.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Lucas Boyé replaces Brais Méndez.

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 2, Barcelona 2. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Nemanja Radoja (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Attempt missed. Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor replaces Pione Sisto.

Foul by Paco Alcácer (Barcelona).

Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Wass (Celta de Vigo).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Radoja.

Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Nemanja Radoja replaces Jozabed Sánchez.

Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Dismissal

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the red card.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Offside, Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez.

Offside, Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas tries a through ball, but Pione Sisto is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 1, Barcelona 2. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33258083196483
2Atl Madrid32218354153971
3Real Madrid32207579354467
4Valencia32205760332765
5Real Betis32164125353052
6Villarreal33156124540551
7Sevilla33146134152-1148
8Girona32128124449-544
9Celta Vigo33128135246644
10Getafe32119123630642
11Real Sociedad32117145752540
12Eibar32117143646-1040
13Ath Bilbao32912113538-339
14Leganés33116162841-1339
15Alavés32122182945-1638
16Espanyol32812122639-1336
17Levante32613132848-2031
18Dep La Coruña3369183265-3327
19Las Palmas3256212264-4221
20Malaga3245232050-3017
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired