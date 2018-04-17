Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona

Aspas has scored five goals in as many games against Barcelona in the league

Ten-man Barcelona missed the chance to extend their La Liga lead as they were held to a draw at Celta Vigo.

Barca rested several players, both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez began on the bench, ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Sevilla on Saturday.

Ousmane Dembele opened scoring with his first league goal for the club before Celta's Jonny tapped in an equaliser.

Paco Alcacer put Barca ahead again after an hour, but a deflection off Iago Aspas split the spoils.

Barcelona finished the game with 10 men after Aspas was pulled back by Sergi Roberto.

Paulinho also hit the post for the visitors from a corner in a frustrating night for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Barcelona still lead closest challengers Atletico Madrid by 12 points and maintain their unbeaten league record, which extends to 40 matches.