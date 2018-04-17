Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-6 Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller has now scored 14 goals in all competitions this season

Thomas Muller scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrashed Bayer Leverkusen to book their place in the German Cup final in Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski scored two early goals for Bayern before Leverkusen's Lars Bender pulled one back.

Muller was ruthless in the second half - first poking home a fine Thiago Alcantara pass before deflecting an Arjen Robben shot for his second.

He finished off his hat-trick with a neat pirouetting touch to make it six.

Alcantara topped off a wonderful individual performance with a goal of his own, while Leon Bailey came on as a second-half substitute for Leverkusen and scored a wonderful, curling free-kick.

Bayern, who are on course for a treble this season, will play either Schalke or Eintracht Frankfurt in the final at the Olympiastadion on 19 May.

Jupp Heynckes' side were crowned Bundesliga champions earlier this month - their sixth consecutive title - and also meet Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg in Munich on 25 April.