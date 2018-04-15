Man City win Premier League as Man Utd lose to West Brom

Media playback is not supported on this device So Pep, how are you feeling right now?

Manchester City won the Premier League title as Manchester United's shock 1-0 home defeat by West Brom confirmed their rivals as champions.

Second-place United are now 16 points behind Pep Guardiola's side with only five games left to play.

It is City's third title in seven seasons and a fifth top-flight crown - their first under the Spaniard in his second campaign in charge.

They have dominated the title race, scoring 93 goals and losing just twice.

The Premier League title is the 24th trophy of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss' managerial career.

The 47-year-old has previously won league titles in Spain and Germany, as well as two Champions Leagues with Barca.

Media playback is not supported on this device From Gran's house to the pub - how Vincent Kompany celebrated Man City title win

Since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan took ownership of the club in 2008, City have won seven trophies, adding an FA Cup, two League Cups and an FA Community Shield to their league titles.

City's season so far in stats

City set a Premier League record of 18 consecutive wins on their way to the title, and have beaten every other side in the division this season at least once.

They were on course to go the whole league season unbeaten before losing 4-3 to Liverpool at Anfield in January.

Their match at Everton saw them retain 82.13% possession, the highest recorded in the Premier League, and they broke passing records, completing over 900 against Chelsea.

They have only failed to score in a league match once this season and lead the stats in terms of possession, touches, passes, shots and goals.

City were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after their quarter-final defeat by Liverpool, and were beaten by League One side Wigan in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February.

However, Guardiola's side did win the Carabao Cup by beating Arsenal at Wembley.

Guardiola has been praised for the attacking football his side play

The week that was

City could have made history and sealed the earliest Premier League title by beating United on 7 April at Etihad Stadium, but let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

That defeat came in between two losses to Liverpool in the Champions League, which led to Guardiola claiming the side could still miss out on the title.

However, their 3-1 victory at Tottenham on Saturday put them on the brink of the title, and West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez's header confirmed their status as champions on Sunday.

Guardiola said on Saturday that he would play golf, rather than watch the United game.

City's next match is at home to Swansea on 22 April.

Key facts about City's title win

Man City top the charts in a number of key Premier League stats this season:

Premier League stats 2017-18 Manchester City (1st) Second place (Opta) Goals 93 Liverpool (78) Goal conceded 25 Manchester United (26) Home wins 14 Arsenal/Manchester United (13) Away wins 14 Tottenham (10) Shots on target 234 Liverpool (212) Total Shots 447 Liverpool (419) Chances created 441 Liverpool (440) Passes 24,193 Arsenal (20,798) Touches 30,214 Arsenal (26,977) Passing accuracy 88.76% Chelsea (84.28%) Average possession 71.22% Arsenal (62.43%) Successful passes 21,473 Arsenal (17,520) Big chances scored 60 Liverpool 45

City have equalled Arsenal's tally of three Premier League titles - only Manchester United (13) and Chelsea (five) have won more.

City have won the title with five games remaining, equalling the English top-flight record. Manchester United in 1907-08 and 2000-01, and Everton in 1984-85 all won the title with five games to spare.

It is the second earliest, in terms of date, that the title has been sealed, just behind Manchester United's win on 14 April 2001.

City's 28 wins matches their record tally of victories in a top-flight league season - set in 2011-12, when they sealed their 28th victory on the final day.

They have scored 93 goals this season - they need seven goals in their final five league games to become the fourth team to score 100 or more goals in a Premier League campaign.

City have been at the top of the league for 240 days in 2017-18 - one day fewer than Manchester United have spent at the top of the table since Sergio Aguero's goal won the title in May 2012.

Guardiola is the first Spaniard to win the English top-flight title, and he has won the top-flight league title in seven of his nine seasons as a manager.

'A new standard for Premier League performances' - reaction

Man City captain Vincent Kompany: "It's the same feeling as the first time and you can't describe it. It's amazing, such a difficult achievement and I'm proud of the team and everyone involved. This one differs in that we were consistent the whole season and we were able to play at the level we're expected to perform at.

"I'm buzzing, over the moon, so happy. I'm proud to be able to share this with all our fans, everybody who's been there to support us."

Chris Sutton, ex-Chelsea striker, on BBC Radio 5 live: "Manchester City have deserved it. Their brand of football this season has been scintillating.

"They've scored more goals and they have a brilliant manager. Their football on the eye has been superb and they've been streets ahead of everyone else.

"Old Trafford was a Theatre of Nightmares this afternoon. You'd think they'd back the derby win up with a strong performance. But they've handed the title to City on a platter."

Ian Wright, former England and Arsenal striker, on Match of the Day: "They have been magnificent. Guardiola has brought the right players. They have been scintillating all season and very much worthy champions.

"The goalkeeper was a major acquisition. Kyle Walker has been magnificent too and I'm delighted for him, but the players that were already there have improved too. That's what Guardiola needs to get praise for.

"City are already thinking about making sure they can retain it next season and do better in the Champions League."

Leon Osman, ex-Everton midfielder, on BBC Radio 5 live: "They definitely deserved the title. They've been fantastic this season, right from the start. Their performances out of the blocks in the first 10 games were incredible and they really set the tone for the season.

"[Winning at] Chelsea - a massive result away at the champions - early in the season really did put a marker down for everyone else to say we're the team to beat. They looked at one point like they were going to go unbeaten.

"I do think they've set a new standard for Premier League performances and what you expect from title winners moving forward."

Shaun Goater, ex-Man City striker, speaking to BBC Sport: "For me, it's by far the best City team I've seen. The way and the style they've gone about it is truly total football.

"City have done it in amazing style. That's what's been so beautiful - the way City have won this league."

Man City chief executive officer Ferran Soriano: "Winning the Premier League again is a great honour for Manchester City. We are delighted to have done so providing our supporters with some very exciting and unforgettable moments.

"We are committed to playing beautiful football and we are proud to have done it so brilliantly this season. For all Manchester City supporters, at home and globally, it is time to celebrate, acknowledge our friendship and enjoy our passion together."

Martin Keown, former England and Arsenal defender, on Match of the Day: "Last year Antonio Conte was the pragmatic manager but this year Guardiola had the flare.

"They have been in the shadow of Manchester United for so many years but they are well and truly out of that shadow now. Look at how much better City's players are now than at the start of the season. They just keep getting better and better.

"Guardiola is a serial winner of trophies so you go up another level. He made the necessary changes - he had the money to spend of course - but he spent it wisely and he set the tone. The players clearly know what they are doing and it's a canvas for success."

'They paint beautiful football' - how City have been described this season

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester City: How Pep Guardiola's team wowed Match of the Day pundits

Match of the Day commentator Jonathan Pearce described Manchester City as an "irresistible force" and one of "the best the Premier League has ever seen".

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne heaped praise on his own team, saying: "The way we play is probably one of the best in the world."

Former Arsenal defender Keown described City's players as "artists" who "paint beautiful football for us each and every week".

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he admired how they "found the right way to be strong for a long time".

Five key games in City's title march

Watford 0-6 Manchester City (16 September 2017)

A statement of intent from Manchester City. They scored six without reply against Watford after putting five goals past Liverpool the previous match. The result sent City to the top of the table, where they have stayed.

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton (29 November 2017)

Some 17 of Manchester City's Premier League goals this season have come in the last 10 minutes of matches

Just as Southampton looked to have held on for a hard-fought draw, Raheem Sterling curled in a winner in the 96th minute. The win came in a period which saw City also beat Huddersfield and West Ham by the same scoreline through late goals.

Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United (20 January 2018)

If there were any questions about the response to City's first league defeat of the season at Anfield the previous weekend, they were answered instantly as Sergio Aguero's hat-trick inspired a home win over the Magpies.

Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United (7 April 2018)

City would have sealed the earliest Premier League title with victory on derby day. They were 2-0 up after 30 minutes, but spurned numerous opportunities to increase their advantage - and were punished as United staged a remarkable second-half comeback to win 3-2 at the Etihad.

Tottenham 1-3 Manchester City (14 April 2018)

After three losses in a week - twice to Liverpool and the Manchester derby - Guardiola's side bounced back with an impressive victory over Tottenham at Wembley, putting themselves on the brink of title glory.

'A style that is joyous to watch' - social media reacts

Manchester City tweeted this image after their title was confirmed

However, City full-back Benjamin Mendy didn't want to miss out on the fun

David Silva sent a heartfelt tweet referencing the premature birth of his son in December

Manchester United's defeat by West Brom sealed the title for City

Last year's champions Chelsea congratulated Man City

Jay Rodriguez's header secured Man City the title

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer said Manchester City were 'deserved champions'

City captain Vincent Kompany has been at the club since 2008