Alloa Athletic 2-1 Ayr United

Ayr United squandered the chance to reclaim top spot in League One, missing a penalty in a 2-1 defeat at Alloa.

A second successive league defeat leaves the Honest Men one point behind Raith Rovers going into the final weekend of the season.

Rovers host Alloa next Saturday, with Ayr at home to Albion Rovers.

Iain Flannigan and Callum Crane were on target for the Wasps, with Craig Moore replying before blazing over the top from a spot-kick.

"It's not in our hands any more," Ayr boss Ian McCall told BBC Alba. "We need to win next week and see what happens.

"There have been so many twists and turns in this race, you never know."

Alloa, who were already guaranteed a play-off place, remain fourth, locked on points with Arbroath.

And manager Jim Goodwin wants his players to put in the same kind of effort at Stark's Park next Saturday.

"We will go and do the same at Raith," he said. "Every time we go on the pitch, it matters.

"We want to make sure we're going into the play-offs with good momentum."

Flannigan's deflected shot flew in at the near post, while a badly misjudged back-header from Andy Geggan allowed Crane to slot home.

The visitors hit back after the interval with Moore rounding the keeper to score.

But the same player would then miss a golden opportunity to send his side back to the top, shooting over the top from a soft-looking penalty awarded for a push on David Ferguson.

A hectic finale saw play rage from end to end, with the hosts having a goal ruled out for offside and Ayr keeping goalkeeper Neil Parry busy.

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 76mins
  • 4Graham
  • 5TaggartBooked at 74mins
  • 3Crane
  • 7CawleySubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
  • 6Fleming
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 63'minutes
  • 10KirkpatrickBooked at 85mins
  • 9StewartSubstituted forRentonat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Crossan
  • 15Smith
  • 16Meggatt
  • 17Monaghan
  • 18Goodwin
  • 21Wilson

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 6GegganSubstituted forMcGuffieat 45'minutes
  • 28Bell
  • 5Rose
  • 14Ferguson
  • 11McDaidSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
  • 27KerrBooked at 84mins
  • 16Adams
  • 8CrawfordBooked at 62mins
  • 7MoffatBooked at 45mins
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 10Forrest
  • 12McGuffie
  • 18Faulds
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
1,749

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Ayr United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 2, Ayr United 1.

Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steven Bell (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Booking

Mark Kerr (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Ross Stewart.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Craig Moore should be disappointed.

Penalty Ayr United. David Ferguson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Michael Rose (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Kevin Cawley.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Attempt missed. Mark Kerr (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.

Booking

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers35228568323674
2Ayr35234890424873
3Arbroath351781070482259
4Alloa351781056431359
5Stranraer35155155564-950
6East Fife35133194764-1742
7Airdrieonians351011144558-1341
8Forfar35105203864-2635
9Albion3586215778-2130
10Queen's Park35610193972-3328
View full Scottish League One table

