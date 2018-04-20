Arsenal v West Ham United

Arsene Wenger has decided to step down as Arsenal manager after 21 years and six months in charge

TEAM NEWS

Departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will use this game to prepare for Thursday's Europa League semi-final, meaning cup-tied forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be left out.

Aaron Ramsey is available after a shin injury but Jack Wilshere could be sidelined with an ankle knock.

West Ham manager David Moyes has questioned the form of goalkeeper Joe Hart, and so Adrian could be preferred.

Angelo Ogbonna is a slight doubt with tendinitis in his knee.

James Collins is unlikely to feature because of a hamstring strain, but midfielder Pedro Obiang could make a surprise return despite initially being ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "West Ham were expecting to face a side distracted by next week's Europa League semi-final, a side that appeared to down tools at Newcastle last weekend, but now the atmosphere at The Emirates will be laced with nostalgia instead.

"Amid the discontent and the falling attendances, even the most disgruntled Arsenal fan has no longer any need for the 'Wenger Out' banners. It has become a time to celebrate the overall achievements of Arsene Wenger rather than moan about his recent decline.

"Most interesting of all will be how the Arsenal players react. Can they raise their game for one last month to end Wenger's tenure with a trophy?"

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

"I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high."

West Ham manager David Moyes: "Joe Hart made a mistake for Stoke's goal [on Monday] and now I have a decision to make. Adrian was left out following a slight dip in form and I have good competition in the goalkeeping department.

"Joe played really well at Chelsea a couple of weeks ago and that inclines me to think that, yes, we can all make mistakes. We have to try and win the games, though, and I have to ensure I am picking the right players.

"Nothing has changed regarding my position at the club. I'm here until the end of the season when, hopefully, West Ham will still be a Premier League club. Beyond that, nothing is settled."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost just once to West Ham in their last 21 meetings in all competitions (W16, D4).

However, West Ham's last two league wins over Arsenal have both come away from home: 2-0 in 2015 and 1-0 in 2007.

West Ham's tally of five Premier League victories at Arsenal is bettered only by Manchester United, with eight, and Liverpool, with seven.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost 11 Premier League games this season, equalling their highest tally of league defeats under Arsene Wenger set in 2005-06.

However, they have scored at least three goals in each of their last five home games in all competitions - the last time they scored three or more goals in six consecutive home games was in October 1958.

Arsenal have only failed to score in one of their last 31 home league games - a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in March.

If they fail to win this match, Arsenal will finish below Tottenham in the top flight in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1982-83.

This will be Arsene Wenger's 527th Premier League game in charge of Arsenal, the most of any manager in the competition.

Alexandre Lacazette's goal against Newcastle was the 100th that Arsenal have scored in all competitions this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his opening eight Premier League games for Arsenal.

West Ham United

West Ham are on a three-game unbeaten run in the league (W1, D2).

Defeat on Sunday would be their 1,000th in the top flight.

They have scored in each of their last nine away league games, their joint-longest run in a single Premier League season since 1999-00.

The Hammers have failed to win a single away game against teams above them in the league this season (D4, L7).

West Ham have drawn all three of their away London derbies in the league this season. The last time they avoided defeat in all of their top-flight away derby games was in 1983-84.

David Moyes is winless in 17 away matches as a manager against Arsenal in all competitions (D4, L13).

Andy Carroll has scored three goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

Javier Hernandez is yet to score in four Premier League appearances against Arsenal.

