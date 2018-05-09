Match ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Birmingham City Ladies 1.
Chelsea Ladies 2-1 Birmingham City Ladies
Erin Cuthbert's late winner against Birmingham City gave Chelsea a three-point lead at the top of Women's Super League One, with three games remaining.
England striker Fran Kirby put the Women's FA Cup winners ahead with a fine strike into the top corner.
After half-time, Wales' Hayley Ladd levelled on the half-volley for the visitors after Jess Carter's good run.
But Birmingham were denied a point in the closing stages, as Cuthbert slotted in to snatch Chelsea a valuable win.
The unbeaten London club would have moved top of the table with a draw, but victory saw them take full advantage after title rivals Manchester City were beaten at Liverpool on Tuesday.
Emma Hayes' side will now be champions if they take seven points from their remaining three games - at home to Sunderland, away to Bristol City and away to Liverpool.
Birmingham, who would have gone up to third with a win, had kept Chelsea at bay for the vast majority of the second half thanks to good saves from Ann-Katrin Berger, who denied Kirby, Cuthbert and Maren Mjelde.
Line-ups
Chelsea Ladies
- 1Lindahl
- 3Blundell
- 16Eriksson
- 18Mjelde
- 20Andersson
- 4Bright
- 10JiSubstituted forThorisdottirat 45'minutes
- 17Chapman
- 24SpenceSubstituted forCuthbertat 56'minutes
- 14Kirby
- 23BachmannSubstituted forAlukoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorisdottir
- 5Flaherty
- 7Davison
- 9Aluko
- 11Rafferty
- 22Cuthbert
- 28Telford
B'ham City Ladies
- 30Berger
- 4Carter
- 3Sargeant
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 13EwersSubstituted forAyisiat 90+3'minutes
- 14FollisSubstituted forQuinnat 88'minutes
- 26Ladd
- 15Wellings
- 17WilliamsSubstituted forMaylingat 85'minutes
- 9White
Substitutes
- 7Ayisi
- 8Mayling
- 12Stringer
- 19Westwood
- 20Cusack
- 27Quinn
- Referee:
- Ryan Atkin
- Attendance:
- 934
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Birmingham City Ladies 1.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Freda Ayisi replaces Marisa Ewers.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Ladies 2, Birmingham City Ladies 1. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Francesca Kirby.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Lucy Quinn replaces Emma Follis.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.
Attempt blocked. Eniola Aluko (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Sarah Mayling replaces Rachel Williams.
Delay in match Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Eniola Aluko replaces Ramona Bachmann.
Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Hayley Ladd.
Foul by Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies).
Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies).
Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies).
Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies).
Delay in match Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.
Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies).
Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies).
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Ladies 1, Birmingham City Ladies 1. Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Carter.
Foul by Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies).
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Erin Cuthbert replaces Drew Spence.