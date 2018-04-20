Chelsea v Southampton

Olivier Giroud scored twice as a substitute in Chelsea's 3-2 league win over Southampton last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Willian and Eden Hazard are expected to be restored to Chelsea's line-up after both were substitutes at Burnley.

Marcos Alonso continues a three-match ban for violent conduct after his challenge on Southampton's Shane Long last week.

Southampton duo Sofiane Boufal and Mario Lemina are being assessed after missing Thursday's draw at Leicester.

Defender Jack Stephens remains unavailable as he serves the final game of a suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Chelsea's quick-fire comeback at St Mary's last weekend will have left Antonio Conte confident his Chelsea side can reach a second FA Cup final in succession. Conte will also have been delighted with how his side embraced a tactical tweak to win at Turf Moor on Thursday - ending Burnley's five-match winning streak.

"Southampton are hoping to reach only their third FA Cup final since 1902, but relegation is still looming very large despite their first league point under Mark Hughes at Leicester on Thursday.

"Saints' fans, who experienced the pain of defeat at Wembley in the League Cup final last season, might be bracing themselves for more heartache in the days and weeks ahead."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "We must have great motivation to finish the season as strong as possible.

"Now we have this chance to play at Wembley, we have the possibility to win the game against Southampton and play an important final for the second time in a row. We have to try to do our best."

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "It's not every season you get the opportunity to get to a major cup final. It's the greatest cup competition in the world in my view.

"In some people's minds maybe the competition has been diminished since the emergence of the Champions League and Premier League, but to be involved in major cup finals is where you make your mark in the game and it's where you need to be.

"It's an opportunity to get to a major final and we are going there to make sure we don't let it pass by."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have suddenly got goals in their team. The problem is they have also conceded three goals in each of their three league games under Mark Hughes, including against Chelsea last weekend.

That game, and the way Saints lost it after going 2-0 up, was a big blow for them. I fancy the Blues to progress.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have progressed from four of their previous five FA Cup ties against Chelsea, but lost the most recent encounter 5-1 in the third round in 2012-13.

Chelsea are vying for six straight wins against the Saints in all competitions for the first time.

The last three league meetings have generated 12 goals, including five last weekend in Chelsea's 3-2 win at St. Mary's.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won 11 of their last 14 FA Cup semi-final matches.

They will be appearing at the new Wembley for the 18th time, a record by a club playing at the stadium in a neutral capacity.

The Blues have kept clean sheets in three of their five ties in reaching the semi-finals.

Willian has contributed to 10 goals in 10 FA Cup matches (six goals, four assists) since the start of last season.

Since his debut in English football in January 2013, Olivier Giroud has had a hand in 21 goals in his 25 FA Cup appearances (14 goals, seven assists), more than any other player in the competition over this period.

Willy Caballero and Pedro are the only players to have played in all five Chelsea FA Cup matches this term.

Southampton