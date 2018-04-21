Eastleigh 0-2 Macclesfield Town

National League
Macclesfield Town players and fans celebrate their promotion at the final whistle
Macclesfield Town have been promoted to the English Football League after their win against Eastleigh crowned them National League champions.

Victory for the Silkmen means they cannot be caught by second-placed Tranmere, with their six-year stay in non-league set to come to an end.

John Askey's side took an early lead when Tyrone Marsh latched on to David Fitzpatrick's cross to fire home.

Mitch Hancox scored on the hour-mark to wrap up victory on the south coast.

Macclesfield will return to the EFL having been relegated in 2011-12, with their final game of this campaign against Dagenham & Redbridge on 28 April.

It has been an eventful season for the Silkmen, who issued an apology to players and staff in February after they went unpaid due to a "technical issue".

Despite the uncertainty over wages, Macclesfield have been top of the table since 9 December and continued their fine form in the National League.

Aldershot closed to within a point of them on 27 January, but a sequence of just one defeat in the games that have followed has seen them pull away from the rest of the league.

One other fifth-tier side will join Macclesfield in League Two next season.

Six teams will be involved in a new National League play-off format in 2017-18:

  • Games will be one-legged, with teams in fourth and fifth hosting the seventh and sixth clubs in a qualifying round.
  • The winners of those matches will then move into the semi-finals before the promotion final at Wembley on Saturday, 12 May.
  • Teams that finish second and third will progress straight to a semi-final at their home ground, in theory giving them an advantage as they will play one match fewer and have a home tie.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 13Flitney
  • 2Hoyte
  • 5Johnson
  • 19HollandsBooked at 45mins
  • 10YeatesSubstituted forWilliamsonat 64'minutes
  • 7WoodSubstituted forGreenat 64'minutes
  • 12Broom
  • 24MileySubstituted forObileyeat 74'minutes
  • 26Matthews
  • 11Zebroski
  • 9McCallum

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 4Togwell
  • 15Obileye
  • 22Boyce
  • 25Williamson

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 16Hancox
  • 5Pilkington
  • 4Lowe
  • 17Evans
  • 18Whitehead
  • 23Whitaker
  • 13Blissett
  • 8Marsh

Substitutes

  • 9Wilson
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 20Burgess
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
2,372

Live Text

Match ends, Eastleigh 0, Macclesfield Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Macclesfield Town 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ayo Obileye replaces Cavanagh Miley.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Michael Green replaces Sam Wood.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Ben Williamson replaces Mark Yeates.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 0, Macclesfield Town 2. Mitch Hancox (Macclesfield Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Booking

Danny Hollands (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Eastleigh 0, Macclesfield Town 1. Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield452611865461989
2Tranmere4424101076423482
3Aldershot4520151062491375
4Sutton United4521111364521274
5Boreham Wood4519161061451673
6Fylde4520121382562672
7Ebbsfleet441817958461271
8Wrexham4517181049391069
9Dover4518141358421668
10Dag & Red451911156960968
11Bromley4418131372531967
12Maidenhead United441513165964-558
13Leyton Orient441512175554157
14Gateshead4412191358481055
15Hartlepool451413185161-1055
16Halifax451315174858-1054
17Eastleigh451217166171-1053
18Maidstone United451314185164-1353
19Solihull Moors441312194655-951
20Barrow441115184960-1148
21Woking45139235373-2048
22Torquay441010244068-2840
23Chester45713254077-3734
24Guiseley44612263882-4430
