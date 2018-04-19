West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

Mo Salah has scored 30 Premier League goals this season, three more than West Brom have managed

TEAM NEWS

West Brom's on-loan forward Daniel Sturridge is ineligible to play against his parent club, while Jonny Evans remains a doubt with a knee problem.

James Morrison, Hal Robson-Kanu and Gareth Barry are all still injured.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may opt to rotate his squad ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final.

He is already without Joel Matip, Adam Lallana and Emre Can, while Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez will be assessed following recent injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "West Brom won't recall this season fondly but they will always be remembered for upsetting the odds at Old Trafford and confirming Manchester City as champions.

"Darren Moore has one win in two games, Alan Pardew had one in 18; Baggies supporters can be forgiven for thinking 'What if?'.

"The caretaker boss will now be asking his players if they can restore a little more pride against the Champions League semi-finalists.

"Liverpool have huge momentum and won't want that to be suppressed but they will have an eye on Tuesday's first leg at Anfield against Roma, with a top-four finish safely secured."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a much tougher match for the Reds than it might have been a few weeks ago, because I can imagine West Brom thinking they will have a real go at them - and they have got nothing to lose.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's Premier League and FA Cup predictions v BBC Asian Network DJ Noreen Khan

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom are winless in their last nine Premier League matches against Liverpool (D5, L4).

Albion's last home triumph over Liverpool was by 3-0 in August 2012.

They have failed to score in seven of the 11 Premier League meetings at The Hawthorns.

West Brom won 3-2 at Anfield in the fourth round of this season's FA Cup, with Jay Rodriguez scoring twice.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom could be relegated from the Premier League for a record-equalling fourth time depending on results this weekend. The record is currently shared by Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Norwich and Sunderland.

They have accrued four points from their last two league games, as many as in their previous 10 matches.

Their sole home win in 16 league matches came against Brighton & Hove Albion in January (D8, L7).

The Baggies have scored 27 league goals this season, the joint-fewest along with Swansea and Huddersfield.

Caretaker boss Darren Moore finished on the losing team in all three of his Premier League appearances against Liverpool as a player.

West Brom would be 12th in the table on 37 points if matches finished at half-time.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six fixtures in all competitions, winning five of them.

The Reds have lost only one of their last five away league matches and kept clean sheets in three of them.

They have lost two of their last three league fixtures against sides that began the day bottom of the table, including January's 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

Mohamed Salah is just one goal away from equalling Luis Suarez's Liverpool record of 31 Premier League goals in a single season.

Salah has scored in nine of his 11 league appearances in 2018.

If selected, Roberto Firmino will become the third Brazilian to make 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, after Lucas Leiva (247) and Philippe Coutinho (152).

Firmino has been directly involved in four goals in his last four games against West Brom in all competitions (two goals, two assists).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 19% Probability of home win: 12% Probability of away win: 69%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.