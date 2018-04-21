Match ends, Partick Thistle 2, Hamilton Academical 1.
Partick Thistle 2-1 Hamilton Academical
Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald said his side's comeback victory over Hamilton was a "fitting tribute" to former manager John Lambie.
Firhill's north stand was renamed in the late Lambie's honour, and Thistle climbed off the bottom of the table with the win.
Hamilton led through David Templeton, but Kris Doolan and Ryan Edwards struck back after the break.
"The crowd was up and the players get a reaction from that," Archibald said.
"We started really well and I thought we were unlucky to go a goal down, although it was bad defending.
"It was a great delivery and a great finish from Kris Doolan to get us on the way back. That's his job and you want that reaction from someone who's not been playing for a while.
"It's massive. It gives you a real bounce. We've now got a win and we've got goals, so we've put a couple of those things to bed now."
Hamilton manager Martin Canning was "frustrated" by his team's failure to hold on to their lead, but also his side being denied a first-half penalty when Marius Ogboe was brought down by Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny.
"I thought it was only a matter of time before we got another opportunity to put the game to bed, so to end up losing is disappointing.
"It's a stone-wall penalty in the first half and I don't know then what the referee decides to do - whether Tomas Cerny goes off or stays on - but it could have made a difference.
"It's a poor call and he said to one of our players that our players' reaction made him think it wasn't a penalty. I don't think our players should need to react to get a penalty. That's his job to make that call. It's a sore one."
Thistle's first league win in 10 attempts breathed new life into their survival hopes, with Doolan's header ending a 594-minute goal drought to score his 100th league goal for the club.
Lambie, who died recently, had strong links with both clubs, but on the day Firhill's North Stand was officially named after him, it seemed to be the Jags players and fans who were roused most in the opening half an hour.
Chris Erskine dragged a shot wide, then played in Doolan as the stand-in captain saw his low shot saved by Accies goalkeeper Gary Woods.
The final ball was the main problem for Partick Thistle in those early stages. They were dominating possession and Christie Elliott was finding space down the right, yet his deliveries failed to find the crucial touch to finish the move.
Hamilton gradually edged into the match and a neat couple of touches by Ross Jenkins and Templeton allowed Lewis Ferguson to play a fine through-ball for Mario's Ogboe, who dinked it past Tomas Cerny as the goalkeeper appeared to clip him. Referee John Beaton did not blow for a foul and Ogboe's attempt was cleared before it crossed the line.
With the first half looking like it would end goalless, Templeton rustled up a fine finish to earn Martin Canning's men a precious lead.
Dougie Imrie's pass was not intercepted and Templeton collected it just outside the left edge of the box, before nipping by a couple of defenders and curling it low into the far corner for his eighth of the season.
Ogboe had another chance after the break to put the visitors further in front, but shot straight at Cerny.
Accies were ruing that missed opportunity when Doolan popped up to equalise. Eventually the hosts found the right man in the box as Callum Booth crossed from the left and Doolan arched a header back in the direction it came from into the top corner.
Things got even better in the sun for Partick Thistle less than 10 minutes later. Alan Archibald's men nearly scored from a scramble after a corner kick, and when the ball was half-cleared, Edwards struck a sweet low shot through a crowd from the edge of the box to send the home fans delirious.
With Accies slipping to a sixth successive defeat, there was a bit of a dust-up in added time with Imrie, Cerny and Jenkins booked, and the result certainly shakes up this relegation battle, which is now very interesting.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1CernyBooked at 90mins
- 14Elliott
- 4Cargill
- 5Keown
- 3BoothBooked at 42mins
- 37Woods
- 24McCarthySubstituted forEdwardsat 64'minutes
- 7SpittalSubstituted forBartonat 90+1'minutes
- 10Erskine
- 11LawlessSubstituted forSammonat 55'minutes
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 6Osman
- 12Scully
- 13Barton
- 16McGinn
- 18Sammon
- 19Edwards
- 39Storey
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 27Want
- 5Tomas
- 15van der WegSubstituted forMcMannat 85'minutes
- 22LyonBooked at 70mins
- 25Ferguson
- 4JenkinsBooked at 90mins
- 16TempletonSubstituted forMillerat 67'minutes
- 7ImrieBooked at 90mins
- 9BinghamSubstituted forRedmondat 60'minutes
- 99Ogboe
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 6Scott
- 8Miller
- 10Redmond
- 12Fulton
- 23Hughes
- 28Cunningham
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 3,839
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Hamilton Academical 1.
Booking
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tomás Cerny (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ross Jenkins (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Jenkins (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Adam Barton replaces Blair Spittal.
Martin Woods (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Scott McMann replaces Kenny van der Weg.
Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle).
Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Hamilton Academical 1. Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Attempt blocked. Conor Sammon (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Lyon (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt blocked. Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marios Ogboe (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt blocked. Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Mikel Miller replaces David Templeton.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Ryan Edwards replaces Andrew McCarthy.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Hamilton Academical 1. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Callum Booth.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.