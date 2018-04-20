Kilmarnock 0-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen full-back Shay Logan celebrates his goal in acrobatic style

Aberdeen moved up to second in the Premiership as they ended Kilmarnock's six-game winning run at Rugby Park.

Home goalkeeper Leo Fasan was caught out by Kenny McLean's long-range strike on 37 minutes.

Early on, Fasan had done well to keep out a powerful header from Scott McKenna.

In the second half, Fasan again showed good agility to reach an Anthony O'Connor header but Shay Logan was on hand to slam in the loose ball.

Kilmarnock's first league defeat since late January leaves them fifth but they now slip seven points behind Hibernian.

The Ayrshire club have been on a remarkable run under Steve Clarke but the Dons have been immune to the manager's magic.

The Dons, who last lost this fixture in December 2011, have been responsible for three of the four losses Killie have suffered since Clarke took the job in mid-October.

Just as Aberdeen suffered last weekend from the absence of McLean, Logan and Graeme Shinnie in their Scottish Cup semi-final loss, Kilmarnock found themselves in a similar situation with key players Youssouf Mulumbu and Jordan Jones sidelined for this one with hamstring injuries.

Aberdeen would show their teeth right from the start. Stevie May flighted in a free kick from the left and McKenna powered a header toward only for Fasan to divert the ball over the bar with an acrobatic save.

Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean returned from suspension to bolster the Aberdeen midfield

McLean fired over for Aberdeen from 20 yards before the Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power tested Dons keeper Joe Lewis with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Overall Aberdeen had the better of the first half chances and Greg Stewart was next to try his luck, firing just over the crossbar.

But the shadow-boxing would come to an end with a moment of decisive quality from McLean.

From 30 yards the Scotland international spotted an opportunity at the near post and rifled an effort into the bottom corner. Fasan should have done better but it was a moment that underlined McLean's value to a side he will soon depart.

At the other end, Eamonn Brophy shot wide, but he and Kris Boyd were starved of service in a first half in which Kilmarnock had opted to start with an unfamiliar 3-5-2 formation.

Kilmarnock carved out a couple of chances early in the second half. From a corner, the ball found Kris Boyd unmarked in the box and he fired a shot which was kept out by a combination of post and Lewis. Boyd then sent a header over the top but it would be Aberdeen who would hit the target again.

O'Connor powered in a header from a Stevie May free kick which Fasan did well to save but failed to hold. The ball arrived at the feet of Logan in the six yard box and the defender swept the ball home.

Kilmarnock went back to a more orthodox back four but it was Aberdeen who continued to create the better chances as they were able to hit the home side on the counter-attack.

The Dons had a great chance to make it 3-0 but Fasan did well to save Shinnie's close range shot and the keeper later stuck out a leg to divert a shot from Adam Rooney.