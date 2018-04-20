Hibernian v Celtic

Celtic can win the Scottish Premiership if they beat Hibernian

Celtic can win the Scottish Premiership title with victory over Hibernian in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Hibs are without on-loan Scott Allan, who cannot play against his parent club, while Marvin Bartley is suspended and Darren McGregor is a doubt.

Jack Hendry is available for Celtic after being cup-tied for last week's Scottish Cup semi-final win against Rangers.

Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes are still out for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Hibernian's last top-flight victory over Celtic came back in December 2012 - Hibs have lost four of the seven contests between the two sides since and have recorded just one victory in their past 17 league matches against Celtic.

Hibernian are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership - only Kilmarnock (11) are on a longer run without defeat.

Celtic have kept five clean sheets in their past seven league games.

Despite facing Hibs on three occasions in the Scottish Premiership, Moussa Dembele is yet to find the back of the net against them in the league but has scored against them in the League Cup.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "I think if you're in Brendan's shoes, you'd want to win it as soon as possible because there's no guarantees of winning the title [next week either].

"But if they play to the level they showed last week then it's going to take a mighty performance to stop them.

"I think we'll need to win four games to finish second and, starting on Saturday, that'll be a tall order."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Knowing Neil as I do, he will be doing everything he can [to stop Celtic winning the title at Easter Road].

"He has his professional pride as well, he wants his team, who have been great this year for him, to continue with their challenge in the league.

"So it is probably the most difficult game we could have had to play. We respect that and get ready for it."