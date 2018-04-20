Scottish Premiership
Hibernian12:30Celtic
Venue: Easter Road

Hibernian v Celtic

Stuart Armstrong and Dylan McGeouch
Celtic can win the Scottish Premiership if they beat Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic can win the Scottish Premiership title with victory over Hibernian in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Hibs are without on-loan Scott Allan, who cannot play against his parent club, while Marvin Bartley is suspended and Darren McGregor is a doubt.

Jack Hendry is available for Celtic after being cup-tied for last week's Scottish Cup semi-final win against Rangers.

Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes are still out for Brendan Rodgers' side.

MATCH STATS

  • Hibernian's last top-flight victory over Celtic came back in December 2012 - Hibs have lost four of the seven contests between the two sides since and have recorded just one victory in their past 17 league matches against Celtic.
  • Hibernian are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership - only Kilmarnock (11) are on a longer run without defeat.
  • Celtic have kept five clean sheets in their past seven league games.
  • Despite facing Hibs on three occasions in the Scottish Premiership, Moussa Dembele is yet to find the back of the net against them in the league but has scored against them in the League Cup.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "I think if you're in Brendan's shoes, you'd want to win it as soon as possible because there's no guarantees of winning the title [next week either].

"But if they play to the level they showed last week then it's going to take a mighty performance to stop them.

"I think we'll need to win four games to finish second and, starting on Saturday, that'll be a tall order."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Knowing Neil as I do, he will be doing everything he can [to stop Celtic winning the title at Easter Road].

"He has his professional pride as well, he wants his team, who have been great this year for him, to continue with their challenge in the league.

"So it is probably the most difficult game we could have had to play. We respect that and get ready for it."

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33229264214375
2Rangers33195967382962
3Aberdeen33195950361462
4Hibernian331611649351459
5Kilmarnock33151084539655
6Hearts33111393530546
7Motherwell33108153643-738
8St Johnstone33108153247-1538
9Hamilton3386194360-1730
10Dundee3386193153-2230
11Ross County3368193857-1926
12Partick Thistle3367202657-3125
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired