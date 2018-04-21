League Two
Carlisle1Luton1

Carlisle United 1-1 Luton Town

Olly Lee
Olly Lee celebrates the goal that proved to be the one that took the Hatters up

Luton Town were promoted back to League One after a 1-1 draw with Carlisle United.

The Hatters only had to match the result of fourth-placed Exeter and their 2-2 draw with Crawley meant a point was enough for the Kenilworth Road side.

They went behind when Danny Grainger scored from the penalty spot but Olly Lee levelled after the break.

Promotion ends a 10-year spell outside the top three tiers.

The Hatters started the season with an 8-2 home win over Yeovil and have been in the top three since a 7-0 win at home to Cambridge United on 18 November.

With 91 goals, they are the second-highest scorers in England's top four divisions, three goals behind Premier League winners Manchester City.

Five of their players - striker Danny Hylton, midfielder Luke Berry, defender Alan Sheehan, full-back Dan Potts and goalkeeper Marek Stech - were named in the PFA's League Team of the Year on Tuesday.

The long road back

Promotion to League One ends Luton's decade outside the top three tiers of English football.

They were relegated to League Two in April 2008 and were relegated out of the Football League altogether the following campaign after being deducted a record 30 points for entering administration for the third time in a decade.

John Still guided them to promotion out of the National League in 2013-14 before he was replaced by Jones in December 2016.

The Welshman led the team to a fourth-placed finish last season, before they lost to Blackpool in the play-offs but there will be no such heartache this time.

Luton Town
Luton Town have been promoted twice in the last four seasons

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 17BrownSubstituted forMillerat 72'minutes
  • 16EllisBooked at 45mins
  • 29Hill
  • 3GraingerBooked at 77mins
  • 11Devitt
  • 8JonesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Joyce
  • 13Campbell-RyceSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 63'minutes
  • 14Bennett
  • 30NadesanSubstituted forTwardekat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 6Parkes
  • 15Gray
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 19Lambe
  • 23Stockton
  • 28Twardek

Luton

  • 36Shea
  • 7Stacey
  • 16Rea
  • 44Sheehan
  • 3PottsBooked at 44mins
  • 38LeeSubstituted forDownesat 90+2'minutes
  • 4McCormackSubstituted forMullinsat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Lee
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 9Hylton
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 2Justin
  • 5Mullins
  • 14Cornick
  • 15Jervis
  • 20Downes
  • 22Gambin
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
5,523

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Luton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Luton Town 1.

Attempt missed. Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Flynn Downes replaces Elliot Lee.

Booking

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Johnny Mullins replaces Alan McCormack.

Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).

Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Mark Ellis.

Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Elliot Lee (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Clint Hill (Carlisle United).

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alan McCormack.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Dan Potts.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Tom Miller replaces James Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Kristopher Twardek replaces Ashley Nadesan.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Olly Lee.

Foul by John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United).

Alan McCormack (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 1, Luton Town 1. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jack Stacey (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).

(Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington43286974413390
2Luton442412891454684
3Wycombe4422121076591778
4Exeter442381362511177
5Notts County4421131070462476
6Lincoln City4319141059441571
7Coventry432181456421471
8Mansfield4417171063491468
9Swindon44197186465-164
10Carlisle441615135952763
11Colchester441613155351261
12Cambridge431612155058-860
13Crawley441610185663-758
14Newport421415135154-357
15Stevenage441313185763-652
16Cheltenham441312196565051
17Crewe44155245873-1550
18Port Vale441114194860-1247
19Yeovil431210215671-1546
20Forest Green43137235371-1846
21Grimsby441112213765-2845
22Morecambe43917174155-1444
23Barnet441010244265-2340
24Chesterfield4398264578-3335
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired