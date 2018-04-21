Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Luton Town 1.
Carlisle United 1-1 Luton Town
Luton Town were promoted back to League One after a 1-1 draw with Carlisle United.
The Hatters only had to match the result of fourth-placed Exeter and their 2-2 draw with Crawley meant a point was enough for the Kenilworth Road side.
They went behind when Danny Grainger scored from the penalty spot but Olly Lee levelled after the break.
Promotion ends a 10-year spell outside the top three tiers.
The Hatters started the season with an 8-2 home win over Yeovil and have been in the top three since a 7-0 win at home to Cambridge United on 18 November.
With 91 goals, they are the second-highest scorers in England's top four divisions, three goals behind Premier League winners Manchester City.
Five of their players - striker Danny Hylton, midfielder Luke Berry, defender Alan Sheehan, full-back Dan Potts and goalkeeper Marek Stech - were named in the PFA's League Team of the Year on Tuesday.
The long road back
Promotion to League One ends Luton's decade outside the top three tiers of English football.
They were relegated to League Two in April 2008 and were relegated out of the Football League altogether the following campaign after being deducted a record 30 points for entering administration for the third time in a decade.
John Still guided them to promotion out of the National League in 2013-14 before he was replaced by Jones in December 2016.
The Welshman led the team to a fourth-placed finish last season, before they lost to Blackpool in the play-offs but there will be no such heartache this time.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 17BrownSubstituted forMillerat 72'minutes
- 16EllisBooked at 45mins
- 29Hill
- 3GraingerBooked at 77mins
- 11Devitt
- 8JonesBooked at 90mins
- 4Joyce
- 13Campbell-RyceSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 63'minutes
- 14Bennett
- 30NadesanSubstituted forTwardekat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 6Parkes
- 15Gray
- 18O'Sullivan
- 19Lambe
- 23Stockton
- 28Twardek
Luton
- 36Shea
- 7Stacey
- 16Rea
- 44Sheehan
- 3PottsBooked at 44mins
- 38LeeSubstituted forDownesat 90+2'minutes
- 4McCormackSubstituted forMullinsat 90+1'minutes
- 8Lee
- 17Mpanzu
- 9Hylton
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 2Justin
- 5Mullins
- 14Cornick
- 15Jervis
- 20Downes
- 22Gambin
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 5,523
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Luton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Flynn Downes replaces Elliot Lee.
Booking
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Johnny Mullins replaces Alan McCormack.
Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Mark Ellis.
Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elliot Lee (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Clint Hill (Carlisle United).
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Alan McCormack.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Dan Potts.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Tom Miller replaces James Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Kristopher Twardek replaces Ashley Nadesan.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Olly Lee.
Foul by John O'Sullivan (Carlisle United).
Alan McCormack (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Jamal Campbell-Ryce.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Luton Town 1. Olly Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jack Stacey (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
(Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.