Fleetwood Town 0-4 Wigan Athletic
Wigan were promoted back to the Championship after thumping Fleetwood.
Shrewsbury's draw against already-relegated Bury means the Latics are going back to the second tier after just one season.
They never looked in trouble against the Cod Army, who had new boss Joey Barton watching on from the stands, and goals from Max Power and Gavin Massey sent them in 2-0 up at the break.
Dan Burn and Chey Dunkley rounded off the win to seal promotion.
Seven points from their remaining three games will be enough to see Paul Cook's side break 100 points and finish the season as champions.
Latics bounce back... Again
Scoring more goals and conceding fewer than any other team in League One this season, it has been a fine season for the DW Stadium side.
Four of their players - defenders Dan Burn and Nathan Byrne as well as forwards Nick Powell and Will Grigg - were named in the PFA League One Team of the Year on Wednesday.
The success Wigan have had this season marks a stark change in fortunes after their relegation from the Championship last term.
The Latics were relegated from the Premier League a few days after winning the FA Cup in 2013 and, despite reaching both the FA Cup and Championship play-off semi-finals the following season, they were relegated to League One in 2014-15.
Promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking was achieved under Gary Caldwell in 2015-16, but the Scot was sacked in October 2016 after a poor start to the season and the Latics' return to the second tier lasted just one campaign before they dropped back to League One.
However, under Cook - who joined from Portsmouth at the start of the season after getting Pompey promoted from League Two last term - the ship has been steadied at the DW Stadium.
Promotion has capped a memorable season in which Wigan also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, beating Premier League champions Manchester City and two other top-flight teams before losing to Southampton in the last eight.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 2Coyle
- 5Eastham
- 12Bolger
- 19Jones
- 8Dempsey
- 16Diagouraga
- 11GrantSubstituted forBigginsat 61'minutes
- 9BurnsSubstituted forMaddenat 61'minutes
- 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 22HunterBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMcAlenyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 6Pond
- 10McAleny
- 17Madden
- 18Glendon
- 27Biggins
- 28Sowerby
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2ByrneBooked at 18mins
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 5Morsy
- 6Power
- 27ColcloughSubstituted forWalkerat 68'minutes
- 18Roberts
- 11MasseySubstituted forPerkinsat 79'minutes
- 9GriggSubstituted forColeat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 7Walker
- 8Vaughan
- 10Cole
- 14Bruce
- 17Jacobs
- 23Jones
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 3,836
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan Athletic 4.
Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
Attempt blocked. Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by David Perkins.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. David Perkins replaces Gavin Massey.
Attempt missed. Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Conor McAleny replaces Ashley Hunter.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic).
Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Devante Cole replaces William Grigg.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Jamie Walker replaces Ryan Colclough.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan Athletic 4. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Gethin Jones.
Foul by Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic).
Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Alex Cairns.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Harrison Biggins replaces Bobby Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Paddy Madden replaces Wes Burns.
Attempt saved. Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan Athletic 3. Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Colclough.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.
William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.