League One
Fleetwood0Wigan4

Fleetwood Town 0-4 Wigan Athletic

Wigan
Wigan celebrate promotion after one season in League One

Wigan were promoted back to the Championship after thumping Fleetwood.

Shrewsbury's draw against already-relegated Bury means the Latics are going back to the second tier after just one season.

They never looked in trouble against the Cod Army, who had new boss Joey Barton watching on from the stands, and goals from Max Power and Gavin Massey sent them in 2-0 up at the break.

Dan Burn and Chey Dunkley rounded off the win to seal promotion.

Seven points from their remaining three games will be enough to see Paul Cook's side break 100 points and finish the season as champions.

Latics bounce back... Again

Scoring more goals and conceding fewer than any other team in League One this season, it has been a fine season for the DW Stadium side.

Four of their players - defenders Dan Burn and Nathan Byrne as well as forwards Nick Powell and Will Grigg - were named in the PFA League One Team of the Year on Wednesday.

The success Wigan have had this season marks a stark change in fortunes after their relegation from the Championship last term.

The Latics were relegated from the Premier League a few days after winning the FA Cup in 2013 and, despite reaching both the FA Cup and Championship play-off semi-finals the following season, they were relegated to League One in 2014-15.

Promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking was achieved under Gary Caldwell in 2015-16, but the Scot was sacked in October 2016 after a poor start to the season and the Latics' return to the second tier lasted just one campaign before they dropped back to League One.

However, under Cook - who joined from Portsmouth at the start of the season after getting Pompey promoted from League Two last term - the ship has been steadied at the DW Stadium.

Promotion has capped a memorable season in which Wigan also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, beating Premier League champions Manchester City and two other top-flight teams before losing to Southampton in the last eight.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Eastham
  • 12Bolger
  • 19Jones
  • 8Dempsey
  • 16Diagouraga
  • 11GrantSubstituted forBigginsat 61'minutes
  • 9BurnsSubstituted forMaddenat 61'minutes
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 22HunterBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMcAlenyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 6Pond
  • 10McAleny
  • 17Madden
  • 18Glendon
  • 27Biggins
  • 28Sowerby

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2ByrneBooked at 18mins
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 5Morsy
  • 6Power
  • 27ColcloughSubstituted forWalkerat 68'minutes
  • 18Roberts
  • 11MasseySubstituted forPerkinsat 79'minutes
  • 9GriggSubstituted forColeat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 7Walker
  • 8Vaughan
  • 10Cole
  • 14Bruce
  • 17Jacobs
  • 23Jones
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
3,836

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan Athletic 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan Athletic 4.

Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Attempt blocked. Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Cian Bolger.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by David Perkins.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. David Perkins replaces Gavin Massey.

Attempt missed. Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Conor McAleny replaces Ashley Hunter.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic).

Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Devante Cole replaces William Grigg.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Jamie Walker replaces Ryan Colclough.

Goal!

Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan Athletic 4. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a set piece situation.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Gethin Jones.

Foul by Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic).

Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Alex Cairns.

Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Harrison Biggins replaces Bobby Grant.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Paddy Madden replaces Wes Burns.

Attempt saved. Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan Athletic 3. Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Colclough.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan43289686275993
2Blackburn432612579384190
3Shrewsbury432411856362083
4Rotherham442371471512076
5Charlton441911145750768
6Scunthorpe4317161060491167
7Plymouth421810145350364
8Portsmouth44196195555063
9Peterborough4316131465551061
10Blackpool441514155953659
11Bradford42177185363-1058
12Bristol Rovers43168195864-656
13Southend431511175362-956
14Doncaster421315145250254
15Fleetwood44159205766-954
16Oxford Utd441411195863-553
17Gillingham441216164452-852
18Wimbledon431311194455-1150
19Walsall431212195163-1248
20Oldham431115175670-1448
21Rochdale431017164654-847
22Northampton441210224174-3346
23MK Dons431012214265-2342
24Bury44711263869-3132
View full League One table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots Ltd

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired