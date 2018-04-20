Championship
Cardiff19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest

Striker Daryl Murphy in action for Nottingham Forest
Daryl Murphy has not played since the 0-0 draw with Sheffield United on 17 March
Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba is likely to be fit after a groin injury as the Bluebirds look to strengthen their case for automatic promotion.

Midfielder Joe Ralls is in contention having missed eight games with a hamstring problem and defender Jazz Richards [ankle] is close to a return.

Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is training again after a calf injury.

Defender Joe Worrall and midfielder David Vaughan are out and boss Aitor Karanka has said he will make changes.

Cardiff are without Nottingham Forest loanees Armand Traore and Jamie Ward, while Forest are unable to field Cardiff loan midfielder Lee Tomlin.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have won seven of their last eight league matches against Forest, drawing the other.
  • Nottingham Forest have only picked up one point from their last five league visits to Cardiff (W0 D1 L4) since a 2-0 win in November 2010.
  • Nottingham Forest have conceded a league-high 24 goals via set-pieces (including penalties) this season - 12 of which have come from corners, another division-most.
  • Junior Hoilett has provided 11 assists in league competition this season, as many as he made in his previous four campaigns combined (122 apps, including play-offs).
  • Cardiff's victory over Norwich last time out was their 25th in the Championship this season - their joint-most wins in a single season in the second tier alongside 2012-13 (a season in which they won the title).
  • Forest have failed to score in 18 different league games this season - only Birmingham and Burton (both 20) have done so more often.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
