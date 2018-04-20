Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba is likely to be fit after a groin injury as the Bluebirds look to strengthen their case for automatic promotion.
Midfielder Joe Ralls is in contention having missed eight games with a hamstring problem and defender Jazz Richards [ankle] is close to a return.
Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is training again after a calf injury.
Defender Joe Worrall and midfielder David Vaughan are out and boss Aitor Karanka has said he will make changes.
Cardiff are without Nottingham Forest loanees Armand Traore and Jamie Ward, while Forest are unable to field Cardiff loan midfielder Lee Tomlin.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 67%
|Draw 20%
|Away win 13%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Cardiff have won seven of their last eight league matches against Forest, drawing the other.
- Nottingham Forest have only picked up one point from their last five league visits to Cardiff (W0 D1 L4) since a 2-0 win in November 2010.
- Nottingham Forest have conceded a league-high 24 goals via set-pieces (including penalties) this season - 12 of which have come from corners, another division-most.
- Junior Hoilett has provided 11 assists in league competition this season, as many as he made in his previous four campaigns combined (122 apps, including play-offs).
- Cardiff's victory over Norwich last time out was their 25th in the Championship this season - their joint-most wins in a single season in the second tier alongside 2012-13 (a season in which they won the title).
- Forest have failed to score in 18 different league games this season - only Birmingham and Burton (both 20) have done so more often.