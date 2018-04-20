Preston North End v Norwich City

From the section

Sean Maguire has made 22 appearances for Preston North End since joining from Cork City

Preston North End top scorer Sean Maguire will be assessed before Alex Neil's side take on his former club Norwich City at Deepdale.

Maguire (hamstring) missed their win at Queens Park Rangers, and will face a fitness test ahead of the game.

Norwich forward Marley Watkins has returned to training after an illness and may be considered for selection.

Midfielders Marco Stiepermann (hernia) and Matt Jarvis (ankle) are both nearing returns to action.

SAM's prediction Home win 54% Draw 25% Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts