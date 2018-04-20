Championship
Preston15:00Norwich
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Norwich City

Sean Maguire has made 22 appearances for Preston North End since joining from Cork City
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Preston North End top scorer Sean Maguire will be assessed before Alex Neil's side take on his former club Norwich City at Deepdale.

Maguire (hamstring) missed their win at Queens Park Rangers, and will face a fitness test ahead of the game.

Norwich forward Marley Watkins has returned to training after an illness and may be considered for selection.

Midfielders Marco Stiepermann (hernia) and Matt Jarvis (ankle) are both nearing returns to action.

Match facts

  • Preston have lost each of their last two home league matches against Norwich, losing 3-1 last season.
  • That win for Norwich at Deepdale last season is their only win in their last five matches against them in all competitions (D2 L2).
  • Preston have won a league-high 19 points from losing positions this season, following comeback wins in each of their last two games.
  • James Maddison has been directly involved in 48% of Norwich's goals this season - the highest share by a player in the Championship.
  • Preston have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 home league games - their longest run without a shutout since a 13-game streak ending August 2011.
  • Norwich have only lost two of their last 10 away league games (W3 D5 L2), but are winless in each of the last six.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

