Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year

Birmingham striker Sam Gallagher is back in contention after a calf injury while Che Adams is available again after a three-match ban.

Defender Harlee Dean is suspended for Blues, who are two points above the relegation zone.

Sheffield United midfielder Mark Duffy is pushing for a starting place after recovering from a groin problem.

Boss Chris Wilder has no new injury problems, with Billy Sharp and Clayton Donaldson pushing for recalls up front.

Third-from-bottom Barnsley have a game in hand on 21st-placed Birmingham, while Sheffield United will start the match three points outside the Championship play-off places.

SAM's prediction Home win 34% Draw 29% Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts