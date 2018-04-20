Championship
Birmingham15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke in action
Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Birmingham striker Sam Gallagher is back in contention after a calf injury while Che Adams is available again after a three-match ban.

Defender Harlee Dean is suspended for Blues, who are two points above the relegation zone.

Sheffield United midfielder Mark Duffy is pushing for a starting place after recovering from a groin problem.

Boss Chris Wilder has no new injury problems, with Billy Sharp and Clayton Donaldson pushing for recalls up front.

Third-from-bottom Barnsley have a game in hand on 21st-placed Birmingham, while Sheffield United will start the match three points outside the Championship play-off places.

SAM's prediction
Home win 34%Draw 29%Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between these sides at St Andrew's since the opening day of the 2008-09 season in the Championship - Birmingham won 1-0.
  • The Blades have not scored on each of their last three league visits to St Andrew's (L3) since a 2-0 victory in December 1999.
  • Garry Monk has won all four of his Championship matches against the two Sheffield clubs, including a 1-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this season as Middlesbrough boss.
  • The Blues are unbeaten in their last three home league games (W2 D1) - they last went four without defeat in November 2016 (7).
  • Birmingham have scored the fewest goals in the Championship this season (32) - only in 1988-89 (28 goals), have they netted fewer after 43 games of a campaign.
  • The Blades have won only one of their last seven away league games and are winless in the last four (D2 L2).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
