Birmingham City v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham striker Sam Gallagher is back in contention after a calf injury while Che Adams is available again after a three-match ban.
Defender Harlee Dean is suspended for Blues, who are two points above the relegation zone.
Sheffield United midfielder Mark Duffy is pushing for a starting place after recovering from a groin problem.
Boss Chris Wilder has no new injury problems, with Billy Sharp and Clayton Donaldson pushing for recalls up front.
Third-from-bottom Barnsley have a game in hand on 21st-placed Birmingham, while Sheffield United will start the match three points outside the Championship play-off places.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 34%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 37%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between these sides at St Andrew's since the opening day of the 2008-09 season in the Championship - Birmingham won 1-0.
- The Blades have not scored on each of their last three league visits to St Andrew's (L3) since a 2-0 victory in December 1999.
- Garry Monk has won all four of his Championship matches against the two Sheffield clubs, including a 1-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this season as Middlesbrough boss.
- The Blues are unbeaten in their last three home league games (W2 D1) - they last went four without defeat in November 2016 (7).
- Birmingham have scored the fewest goals in the Championship this season (32) - only in 1988-89 (28 goals), have they netted fewer after 43 games of a campaign.
- The Blades have won only one of their last seven away league games and are winless in the last four (D2 L2).