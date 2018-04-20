Championship
Brentford15:00QPR
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Queens Park Rangers

Matt Smith in action for QPR
Matt Smith is QPR's top scorer this season, with 10 goals
Brentford defender Andreas Bjelland is expected to be fit after an Achilles problem forced him off during Saturday's draw at Fulham.

Midfielder Alan Judge (hamstring) is a doubt while left-back Rico Henry (knee) remains sidelined.

Alex Baptiste (knee) and Jack Robinson (illness) are doubts for QPR, while fellow defender Nedum Onuoha is banned.

Grant Hall (knee) and Joel Lynch (hamstring) are out, with David Wheeler (ankle) a long-term absentee.

SAM's prediction
Home win 65%Draw 21%Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Bees have won three of their last four matches against QPR in all competitions (D1).
  • The Hoops have won one of their previous eight league visits to Griffin Park (D3 L4), winning 2-1 in April 2003 with goals from Danny Shittu and Marc Bircham.
  • No Championship team has dropped more points from leading positions this season than Brentford (24), including dropping two points in the reverse fixture against QPR at Loftus Road.
  • QPR have won just two of their last 24 London derbies away from home in league competition (D3 L19), beating Chelsea in January 2013 and Fulham in October 2016.
  • Neal Maupay, who has scored in three of his last four appearances, has scored seven goals in 16 Championship games in 2018, compared to just five in 24 in 2017.
  • Matt Smith has been directly involved in more league goals this season than he has in any other previous campaign in the English Football League (10 goals, 9 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

