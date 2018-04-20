Bristol City v Hull City

Bristol City forward Bobby Reid was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year earlier this week

Bristol City forward Jamie Paterson is back in contention after illness.

Centre-back Bailey Wright is a doubt with the thigh injury which has kept him out of their past three games.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins must decide whether to recall fit-again forward Jarrod Bowen (foot) or stick with Kamil Grosicki in his starting line-up.

Midfielders Jackson Irvine and David Meyler, plus defender Michael Dawson, are among those other players pushing for recalls.

The Tigers are nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining, although 22nd-placed Barnsley have a game in hand on the rest of the bottom seven.

SAM's prediction Home win 44% Draw 27% Away win 29%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts