Bristol City v Hull City
Bristol City forward Jamie Paterson is back in contention after illness.
Centre-back Bailey Wright is a doubt with the thigh injury which has kept him out of their past three games.
Hull boss Nigel Adkins must decide whether to recall fit-again forward Jarrod Bowen (foot) or stick with Kamil Grosicki in his starting line-up.
Midfielders Jackson Irvine and David Meyler, plus defender Michael Dawson, are among those other players pushing for recalls.
The Tigers are nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining, although 22nd-placed Barnsley have a game in hand on the rest of the bottom seven.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 44%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 29%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Robins are winless in three home league matches against Hull (D2 L1) since a run of 12 consecutive wins between September 1971 and May 2011.
- The Tigers' only defeat in their last eight games against Bristol City in all competitions (W4 D3) was in the reverse fixture this season, a 3-2 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.
- Lee Johnson has won one and lost two of three previous meetings with Hull in all competitions, with those three games all against different managers (Alex Bruce, Mike Phelan and Leonid Slutsky).
- Bristol City have lost three of their last four Championship games (W1), as many as in their previous 12 (W3 D6).
- Hull are unbeaten in their last two away league games (W1 D1), netting seven goals in the process - the same total they had scored in their previous nine on the road.
- Bristol City forward Bobby Reid has had a hand in 24 league goals this season (18 goals, 6 assists), more than any other Championship player.