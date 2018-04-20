Leeds United v Barnsley

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson has been booked 12 times this season

Leeds United welcome back defender Pontus Jansson after he missed their defeat at Aston Villa with concussion.

Full-back Gaetano Berardi is suspended for the rest of the season after receiving his third red card of the season against Sunderland.

Barnsley boss Jose Morais is hopeful central defender Adam Jackson will be able to play despite going off in their 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

The Tykes could move out of the relegation zone with a win.

To do so, however, would require one or both of Bolton and Birmingham to do no better than draw against Wolves and Sheffield United respectively.

SAM's prediction Home win 39% Draw 28% Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts