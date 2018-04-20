Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Ipswich Town winger Bersant Celina is fit to return after missing the defeat by Nottingham Forest through illness.
Defender Chris Smith could be given his debut.
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) will not play as boss Steve Bruce manages his return from a long-term injury.
Captain John Terry is doubtful and is unlikely to be risked while full-back Alan Hutton (hamstring) will return to full training on Monday.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 19%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 57%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Ipswich are winless in six home matches against Villa in all competitions (D2 L4), with the previous two games ending goalless.
- Villa have won eight of their last 11 games against the Tractor Boys in all competitions (D2 L1).
- Steve Bruce, meanwhile, has won each of his last three visits to Portman Road in all competitions.
- Ipswich Town have landed just 137 shots on target in the Championship this season, the third fewest after Bolton (135) and Burton (106).
- Jack Grealish has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last three appearances, scoring two and assisting one.
- After winning consecutive away games against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, Villa are without a win in their last three on the road (D1 L2).