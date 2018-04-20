Derby County v Middlesbrough
Derby County duo Andreas Weimann (shoulder) and Kasey Palmer (knee) are expected to be fit for this crucial match in the hunt for play-off places.
Captain Richard Keogh is pushing for a recall, the defender not having featured since the loss to Sunderland.
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis will not risk striker Patrick Bamford after his nasty fall against Bristol City.
Stewart Downing and Ben Gibson have missed training this week but it is hoped they will be available.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 32%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby are looking to complete an English Football League double over Middlesbrough for the first time since the 1988-89 campaign.
- Middlesbrough have scored in each of their last 16 visits to Derby in all competitions, last failing to score in a 2-0 defeat in August 1991.
- Gary Rowett and Tony Pulis' only previous managerial match-up was in January 2015 in the FA Cup fourth round, a 2-1 win for Pulis as West Bromwich Albion boss away at Birmingham City.
- Pulis has won his last two matches at Pride Park in all competitions, both by a 2-0 scoreline, in February 2007 and January 2012, and both while he was manager of Stoke.
- Matej Vydra has scored five goals in his last four league starts against Middlesbrough, netting a hat-trick in this season's reverse fixture.
- Middlesbrough have won just one of their last seven away Championship games, losing three (D3).