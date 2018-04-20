Derby County v Middlesbrough

Kasey Palmer has scored twice in 13 appearances for Derby during his loan spell from Chelsea

Derby County duo Andreas Weimann (shoulder) and Kasey Palmer (knee) are expected to be fit for this crucial match in the hunt for play-off places.

Captain Richard Keogh is pushing for a recall, the defender not having featured since the loss to Sunderland.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis will not risk striker Patrick Bamford after his nasty fall against Bristol City.

Stewart Downing and Ben Gibson have missed training this week but it is hoped they will be available.

SAM's prediction Home win 40% Draw 28% Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts