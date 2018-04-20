Championship
Derby15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Middlesbrough

Kasey Palmer in action for Derby
Kasey Palmer has scored twice in 13 appearances for Derby during his loan spell from Chelsea
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Derby County duo Andreas Weimann (shoulder) and Kasey Palmer (knee) are expected to be fit for this crucial match in the hunt for play-off places.

Captain Richard Keogh is pushing for a recall, the defender not having featured since the loss to Sunderland.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis will not risk striker Patrick Bamford after his nasty fall against Bristol City.

Stewart Downing and Ben Gibson have missed training this week but it is hoped they will be available.

SAM's prediction
Home win 40%Draw 28%Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Derby are looking to complete an English Football League double over Middlesbrough for the first time since the 1988-89 campaign.
  • Middlesbrough have scored in each of their last 16 visits to Derby in all competitions, last failing to score in a 2-0 defeat in August 1991.
  • Gary Rowett and Tony Pulis' only previous managerial match-up was in January 2015 in the FA Cup fourth round, a 2-1 win for Pulis as West Bromwich Albion boss away at Birmingham City.
  • Pulis has won his last two matches at Pride Park in all competitions, both by a 2-0 scoreline, in February 2007 and January 2012, and both while he was manager of Stoke.
  • Matej Vydra has scored five goals in his last four league starts against Middlesbrough, netting a hat-trick in this season's reverse fixture.
  • Middlesbrough have won just one of their last seven away Championship games, losing three (D3).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

