Sunderland v Burton Albion

Lloyd Dyer is the Brewers' top scorer with eight goals this season

Sunderland defensive trio John O'Shea, Adam Matthews and Billy Jones are back in training after injury and could return for this vital relegation match.

But fellow defender Bryan Oviedo is set to miss out, as is Wales international midfielder Jonny Williams.

Burton Albion top scorer Lloyd Dyer is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tom Naylor, Damien McCrory, Marvin Sordell, Tom Flanagan, Ben Turner and Kyle McFadzean are all doubts, but striker Darren Bent is fit.

Home win 50% Draw 26% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts