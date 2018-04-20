Championship
Sunderland v Burton Albion

Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer
Lloyd Dyer is the Brewers' top scorer with eight goals this season
Sunderland defensive trio John O'Shea, Adam Matthews and Billy Jones are back in training after injury and could return for this vital relegation match.

But fellow defender Bryan Oviedo is set to miss out, as is Wales international midfielder Jonny Williams.

Burton Albion top scorer Lloyd Dyer is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tom Naylor, Damien McCrory, Marvin Sordell, Tom Flanagan, Ben Turner and Kyle McFadzean are all doubts, but striker Darren Bent is fit.

Match facts

  • Sunderland and Burton's only previous meeting was in November, with the Black Cats winning 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.
  • Nigel Clough has only faced Chris Coleman away from home once previously as managers - a 1-0 win for Derby at Coventry City's Ricoh Arena in April 2010.
  • Should Sunderland suffer relegation this weekend, they will become the first team to spend 10 consecutive seasons in the top-flight and then embark upon consecutive relegations to the third tier.
  • Sunderland have kept the fewest clean sheets in the Championship this season (5). In fact, no side in England's top four tiers has kept fewer shutouts in league competition (level with Barnet, Bournemouth, Stoke and Northampton).
  • Burton have lost just two of their nine previous Championship matches against teams starting the day in the bottom three (W4 D3), although one of those defeats was against Sunderland in November.
  • Lucas Akins has been directly involved in a higher share of Burton's league goals this season than any other player (30%).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
