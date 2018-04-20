Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Romelu Lukaku has scored in each round United have played in so far this season, netting five goals in total.

TEAM NEWS

Jose Mourinho said he will recall Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, who were all rested in midweek against Bournemouth.

Phil Jones and Daley Blind both returned from injury in that game and may be involved at Wembley.

Dele Alli is among several expected Tottenham changes, having been left out for the midweek draw with Brighton.

Danny Rose remains sidelined by a calf issue and Harry Winks is a long-term absentee with an ankle problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "As often happens, we have a semi-final that many would have liked for the final itself, with a real feeling of 'all or nothing'.

"Mauricio Pochettino may ultimately be right with his repeated assertions that winning the cup won't take Spurs to "a different level", but as his opposite number would tell us, you can't underestimate the importance of winning that first silverware.

"It would even be significant for them to lay the bogey of seven successive semi-final defeats.

"Jose Mourinho has stressed his record as a winner this week, and how he'd dearly love to win a third trophy* in two seasons at United. Maybe that would put their supposed 'travails' in a bit of perspective?"

*The Community Shield makes it four.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "I promise you the club is not going to change if you win or don't win the FA Cup or the League Cup. It would be fantastic to add that trophy to the club but what would put us to a different level would be to win the Premier League or Champions League.

"That is going to put you in a different level. Here, people love to talk about perception and changing perceptions. Good Champions League group stage - you beat Dortmund, Real Madrid and you compete very well against Juventus and the dimension of the club around the world changes completely."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I just don't see it being a feast of football this time, and Mourinho will not want an open game. If Spurs score early again then of course that changes things, but he will keep things tight for as long as he can.

Both teams will be thinking if they get through this round they can win the competition - Southampton are battling relegation and Chelsea are not the side they were last season.

Prediction: 1-1 AET - Man Utd to win on penalties.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The teams have met in 10 previous FA Cup ties, progressing five times each.

Manchester United have won each of their last three FA Cup ties against Tottenham, in 1997, 2008 and 2009. Their most recent defeat came in a third-round replay in January 1980.

Manchester United

This will be Manchester United's 29th appearance in the FA Cup semi-finals - equalling Arsenal's record set last season.

After a run of 13 straight FA Cup semi-final wins, the Red Devils have been eliminated from two of their last three - in 2009 against Everton and 2011 versus Manchester City.

Romelu Lukaku has scored in every round Manchester United have played in so far this season, netting five goals in total.

Alexis Sanchez has scored five goals in his four FA Cup games at Wembley Stadium, including the winner in both semi-final appearances.

Jose Mourinho could become the third manager to win the FA Cup with two different clubs, after Herbert Chapman with Huddersfield Town in 1922 and Arsenal in 1930, and Billy Walker with Sheffield Wednesday in 1935 and Nottingham Forest in 1959.

