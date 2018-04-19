Championship
Millwall19:45Fulham
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Fulham

Millwall boss Neil Harris and Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic
Neil Harris's Millwall have picked up 39 Championship points in 2018 - only Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham have amassed more since the turn of the year, taking 46
Follow live text commentary from 19:00 BST

Millwall boss Neil Harris says Fulham will face a "cauldron of noise" in Friday's London derby at The Den.

Both sides are chasing promotion and are in fine form, with the Lions 17 league games unbeaten and Fulham unbeaten in 21 Championship matches.

The Whites are one point off the automatic promotion places, with Millwall in sixth.

Midfielder Ben Thompson (ankle) is a doubt for the hosts, while defender Byron Webster (knee) is out.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic will be without forwards Floyd Ayite and Sheyi Ojo.

SAM's prediction
Home win 28%Draw 27%Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"The atmosphere will be electric and I can't want to see my players perform in that scenario; a cauldron of noise with so much at stake for both clubs.

"I'm extremely proud of what the players have done so far but when you have got three games to go it is one last big effort. Can we get enough points to get over the line and try and have a play-off campaign?

"Fulham are under pressure because they should be very close to that top two, if not in it.

"We have no expectation levels on us which means we can go and play with freedom, go and express ourselves and try and impose ourselves on the game."

Match facts

  • Millwall are winless in four home league meetings with Fulham (D3 L1) since winning 4-3 in April 1982.
  • There have been just two goals scored in the last three Championship meetings between these sides, with both sides scoring one apiece.
  • The Lions have lost one of their last 13 home matches on Friday in all competitions (W8 D4), a 1-0 defeat by Bolton in December 2014.
  • Slavisa Jokanovic has won all three Championship meetings with Millwall, winning two with Watford and one with Fulham.
  • Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon has scored more league goals in 2017-18 than any other teenager in the top four tiers of English football (14 goals).
  • George Saville's 10 goals have been worth 12 points for Millwall this season - only three players' goals have been more valuable in the Championship (Billy Sharp 17, James Maddison 16, Albert Adomah 14).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 20th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired