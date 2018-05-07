Bayern Munich: Franck Ribery signs one-year contract extension with Bundesliga side

Franck Ribery
Franck Ribery joined Bayern Munich for £17m from Marseille in June 2007

Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribery has signed a one-year contract extension with the Bundesliga side.

The 35-year-old Frenchman had been linked with a move away from the German champions in the summer.

He has scored 117 goals in 385 appearances and won the Bundesliga eight times with Bayern since joining them in 2007 from Marseille.

"I'm very proud to have another year here - Munich has become a home for me and my family," Ribery said.

Bayern, who are 16 points clear at the top of the table, play their final game of the season on Saturday, 12 May when they host Stuttgart.

