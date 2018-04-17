Accrington Stanley v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 26Johnson
- 3Hughes
- 2Dunne
- 4Donacien
- 7Clark
- 28Conneely
- 8Brown
- 11McConville
- 10Jackson
- 29Kee
Substitutes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 6Nolan
- 9Zanzala
- 12Williams
- 16Maxted
- 17Esteves Sousa
- 32Rodgers
Yeovil
- 12Maddison
- 23James
- 17Sowunmi
- 27Donnellan
- 11Dickson
- 15Green
- 20Gobern
- 6Wing
- 7Khan
- 18Fisher
- 9Browne
Substitutes
- 4Bird
- 5Mugabi
- 8Smith
- 19Barnes
- 21Seager
- 24Phillips
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match report to follow.