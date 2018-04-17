Lincoln City v Wycombe Wanderers
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 22Allsop
- 23Eardley
- 5Waterfall
- 6Wharton
- 3Habergham
- 30Woodyard
- 16Bostwick
- 19Frecklington
- 26Anderson
- 9Rhead
- 10Green
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 2Long
- 4Whitehouse
- 7Pett
- 8Palmer
- 14Williams
- 15Wilson
Wycombe
- 1Brown
- 16Harriman
- 6El-Abd
- 15McGinley
- 3Jacobson
- 8Bean
- 10Bloomfield
- 7Saunders
- 23Tyson
- 20Akinfenwa
- 25Mackail-Smith
Substitutes
- 11Kashket
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 19De Havilland
- 22Freeman
- 24Williams
- 29Thompson
- 30Ma-Kalambay
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match report to follow.