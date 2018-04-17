League Two
Lincoln City19:45Wycombe
Venue: Sincil Bank, England

Lincoln City v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Lincoln City

  • 22Allsop
  • 23Eardley
  • 5Waterfall
  • 6Wharton
  • 3Habergham
  • 30Woodyard
  • 16Bostwick
  • 19Frecklington
  • 26Anderson
  • 9Rhead
  • 10Green

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 2Long
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 7Pett
  • 8Palmer
  • 14Williams
  • 15Wilson

Wycombe

  • 1Brown
  • 16Harriman
  • 6El-Abd
  • 15McGinley
  • 3Jacobson
  • 8Bean
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 7Saunders
  • 23Tyson
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 25Mackail-Smith

Substitutes

  • 11Kashket
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 19De Havilland
  • 22Freeman
  • 24Williams
  • 29Thompson
  • 30Ma-Kalambay
Referee:
John Brooks

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired