Rochdale v Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 21Delaney
- 2Rafferty
- 15Thompson
- 10Camps
- 14Rathbone
- 16Done
- 9Andrew
- 17Inman
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Humphrys
- 12Wiseman
- 22Moore
- 25Adshead
- 32Kitching
- 36Gillam
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 34Haymer
- 5Gerrard
- 15Edmundson
- 23Hunt
- 6Gardner
- 24Fane
- 12Nazon
- 29Byrne
- 18Pringle
- 13Doyle
Substitutes
- 1de la Paz
- 7Benyu
- 10Holloway
- 16McEleney
- 27Nepomuceno
- 30Obadeyi
- 32Benteke
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match report to follow.