National League
Maidenhead United19:45Sutton United
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Sutton United

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 24Goodman
  • 3Steer
  • 4Odametey
  • 20Kilman
  • 5Massey
  • 8Comley
  • 14Pritchard
  • 17Clifton
  • 19Upward
  • 9Marks

Substitutes

  • 10Hyde
  • 11Barratt
  • 12Owusu
  • 23Peters
  • 25Smith

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 3Thomas
  • 6Collins
  • 16Bailey
  • 8Davis
  • 19Thomas
  • 15Eastmond
  • 31Beautyman
  • 9Lafayette
  • 14Dundas
  • 34Harrison

Substitutes

  • 4Beckwith
  • 5John
  • 20Wright
  • 23Taylor
  • 32Stearn
Referee:
Joseph Johnson

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151059431672
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
View full National League table

