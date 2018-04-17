Eastleigh v Ebbsfleet United
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 13Flitney
- 2Hoyte
- 5Johnson
- 19Hollands
- 10Yeates
- 7Wood
- 12Broom
- 24Miley
- 26Matthews
- 9McCallum
- 11Zebroski
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 4Togwell
- 15Obileye
- 22Boyce
- 25Williamson
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 25Coulson
- 6Clark
- 28Whitely
- 5Winfield
- 26Bush
- 17Shields
- 8Drury
- 4Rance
- 27Wilson
- 9Kedwell
Substitutes
- 2McCoy
- 7Powell
- 11Weston
- 13Miles
- 23Wabo
- Referee:
- Savvas Yianni
Match report to follow.