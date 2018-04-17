National League
Dover19:45Tranmere
Venue: Crabble, England

Dover Athletic v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 8Brundle
  • 5Parry
  • 4Gallifuoco
  • 6Essam
  • 26Lokko
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 11Pinnock
  • 25Jeffrey
  • 28Bellamy
  • 30Azeez

Substitutes

  • 2Passley
  • 17Bird
  • 18Nortey
  • 23Daniel
  • 29Marsh-Brown

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2Buxton
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 24Hughes
  • 5McNulty
  • 4Sutton
  • 15Norburn
  • 29Cole
  • 10Norwood
  • 11Jennings
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 8Harris
  • 18Ginnelly
  • 19Mangan
  • 22Taylor
  • 31Clarke
Referee:
David Rock

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151059431672
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
