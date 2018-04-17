Premier League predictions: Lawro v comedian Elis James

Lawro's predictions

Will Manchester City's bad week get even worse when they go to Wembley on Saturday night?

In-form Tottenham will be trying to inflict more misery on Pep Guardiola's side, who failed to wrap up the Premier League title last weekend and are out of the Champions League too.

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "The wide open spaces of Wembley will suit City but I have a sneaking feeling that they will drop more points against Spurs."

Lawro is going for a 1-1 draw. Do you agree? You can make your predictions now, take on Lawro and other fans, create your own league and try to make it to the top of the table by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he takes on comedian Elis James.

Elis James and Josh Widdicombe
Elis James shows off his collection of Swansea and Wales football shirts when he plays Owen in BBC Three sitcom Josh. He says he is just going to enjoy this summer's World Cup as a neutral, explaining: "Wales have not qualified for 60 years so it means nothing to me, other than as a feast of football."

James is a Swansea fan, who interviewed the Welsh club's boss Carlos Carvalhal for this week's The Premier League Show.

"It is very sad that we are fighting relegation for a third season on the trot but I was hugely impressed with Carlos," James told BBC Sport.

"I think he is a fantastic manager and it has been miraculous what he has done since coming in at Christmas - so fingers crossed we will be OK."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Premier League Show: Firefighting Premier League survival - Carvahal

Swansea were bottom of the table when Carvalhal was appointed on 28 December but are now 15th, four points above the relegation zone with six games remaining.

James added: "I must admit, when Carlos took over I knew he was manager of Sheffield Wednesday and I knew they had got to the Championship play-offs last season, but that was it.

"I looked at his Wikipedia page and he had been at a long list of clubs that you have heard of from the Europa League.

"But in terms of what he has done for Swansea, I could not have asked for anything more. I think he has been superb.

Premier League snapshot - bottom of the table: Swansea in 15th, Huddersfield 16th, Crystal Palace 17th, Southampton 18th, Stoke in 19th and West Brom in 20th

"I really thought we were doomed this time, so I am absolutely thrilled with the way it has worked out because our destiny is now in our own hands.

"Jordan Ayew has been one of our standout players this season, certainly since Carlos took over, and obviously Alfie Mawson, who I think is a wonderful footballer and fully deserving of his England cap."

You can listen to more on Swansea and Welsh football from Elis James in his Feast of Football podcast with Danny Gabbidon and Iwan Roberts, here.

Premier League predictions - week 34
ResultLawroElis
SATURDAY
Southampton v Chelsea2-31-11-2
Burnley v Leicester2-12-11-0
Crystal Palace v Brighton3-22-12-2
Huddersfield v Watford1-01-11-2
Swansea v Everton1-11-11-0
Liverpool v Bournemouth3-02-01-0
Tottenham v Man City1-31-12-1
SUNDAY
Newcastle v Arsenalx-x1-11-0
Man Utd v West Bromx-x3-03-0
MONDAY
West Ham v Stokex-x2-02-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Southampton v Chelsea

Southampton 2-3 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Elis' prediction: 1-2

Match report.

Burnley v Leicester

Burnley 2-1 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Elis' prediction: Burnley are a difficult prospect at home. 1-0

Match report.

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Elis' prediction: This is one of the odder derbies. 2-2

Match report.

Huddersfield v Watford

Huddersfield 1-0 Watford

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Elis' prediction: 1-2

Match report.

Swansea v Everton

Swansea 1-1 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Elis' prediction: It did not go brilliantly for Swansea against West Brom last weekend when we only got a draw, but I do fancy us to beat Everton (takes deep breath). 1-0

Match report.

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Elis' prediction: I will be fascinated to see how Liverpool react after what happened against City on Tuesday night. 1-0

Match report.

Tottenham v Man City

Tottenham 1-3 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Elis' prediction: Again, I am fascinated to see how City react to going out of the Champions League, and Tottenham are playing very well at the moment. City's season will be in tatters if they lose this game too. 2-1

Match report.

SUNDAY

Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal

Arsenal have won their past six games in all competitions but that is what they always seem to do at this stage of the season, when the pressure is off them.

Newcastle are also on a good run, winning three in a row. They are pretty much safe now and are in the top half, which is great for them because most of this season has been a slog.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Arsene Wenger says Europa League is Arsenal's focus

I am going to go for a draw but it is hard to predict a result for this one because I have no idea what sort of team Arsene Wenger will put out after Thursday's trip to Moscow.

Winning the Europa League to get into the Champions League is obviously the priority for the Gunners now.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Elis' prediction: 1-0

Match report

Man Utd v West Brom

Man Utd 0-1 West Brom

West Brom could go down if Saturday's results go against them and then they lose this game.

It is hard to see anything but a defeat for the Baggies at Old Trafford but, more pertinently, I want to know which Manchester United team we are going to see - the one from the first half at Etihad Stadium, or the one from the second half.

After the break, when United roared back from 2-0 down to win the derby, it appeared they were just let off the leash, which manager Jose Mourinho does not normally do.

They looked very good and players like Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba came alive. United fans will want to see more of the same.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Elis' prediction: 3-0

Match report

MONDAY

West Ham v Stoke

West Ham 1-1 Stoke

Things are pretty rosy for West Ham at the moment after their point at Chelsea gave them a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

If the Hammers win this game they are virtually safe, while Stoke would be left in all sorts of trouble. Things look bad enough for them already.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Paul Lambert believes Potters need three wins to survive relegations

The Potters need to start winning games but they just don't have enough firepower in their side and they are not good enough defensively to buy themselves time to nick a goal.

In contrast, West Ham carry a threat at the moment through Marko Arnautovic, who is flying after making a slow start.

He will not need any extra motivation to continue his good form against his former club.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Elis' prediction: 2-1

Match report

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

From the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches for a total of 70 points.

He beat comedian Russell Howard, who got two correct results, including one perfect score, for a total of 50 points.

Total scores after week 33
Lawro2,930
Guests2,470
Lawro v Guests
P33W19D3L11
Lawro's League Table
+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
POSTEAMPWDLPTS+/-
1Man City322651830
2Man Utd322561810
3Tottenham32256181+1
4Liverpool332013073-1
5Chelsea322165690
6Arsenal3216115590
7Leicester321461248+1
8Bournemouth3310101340+3
9Southampton321171440+9
10West Ham32816840+4
11West Brom331161639+9
12Burnley329101337-5
13Stoke337121433+6
14Everton33791730-5
15Crystal Palace33771928+2
16Newcastle32691727-6
17Brighton324131525-4
18Swansea32542319-3
19Watford33462418-7
20Huddersfield331112114-4

GUEST LEADERBOARD

SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
160Justin Hawkins, Chris Shiflett
130James Anderson*, Joe Johnson*
120Russel Leetch*, Will Poulter, Moeen Ali
110Aron Baynes*
100Cesaro & Seamus, Wretch 32
90Arni and Justin from The Vaccines, Pete Wentz
89Lawro (average after 33 weeks)
80John Cena, Darren Campbell
70John Bishop** Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong
60Jimmy from Django Django, Will Ferrell, Nish Kumar, Non Stanford, Rick Witter
50Steve Cram, Michael Dapaah, Russell Howard, Channing Tatum, Joe Root, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Dario Saric, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell,
40Craig David, Ed Lay
30Rhys James, Felix White
20Charlie Cooper, Richard Osman, Emmanuel Sanders and Josh Norman

* Shows weeks where Lawro had more than one guest, and only the highest score contributed to the guest total.

** Shows weeks where guest total does not include rearranged games.

Lawro's best score: 170 points (week 30 v Arni and Justin from The Vaccines)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, week five v Non Stanford, week 21 v Darren Campbell and week 23 v Saric and Baynes)

