Udinese 1-2 Lazio: Udinese players wear 11 different shirts from 11 seasons

Udinese players wearing different shirts
Udinese say it is the first time players have worn 11 different shirts in a game

Udinese players wore 11 different shirts from 11 seasons for their 2-1 Serie A defeat by Lazio, before auctioning them for charity.

The outfield shirts were all similar, with black and white stripes on the front and black on the back.

Kevin Lasagna gave Udinese, who are six points above the relegation zone, the lead with a diving header.

But Ciro Immobile equalised from six yards and set up Luis Alberto's winner to lift Lazio into third in the table.

They are above city rivals Roma only on goal difference.

Earlier on Sunday, second-placed Napoli beat Chievo 2-1 thanks to two late goals to move to within four points of leaders Juventus.

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Bizzarri
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 5Larangeira
  • 3Caetano de Souza SantosSubstituted forWidmerat 59'minutes
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 72Barak
  • 99Balic
  • 14Jankto
  • 53Nassir Al-TameemiSubstituted forIngelssonat 72'minutes
  • 20LópezSubstituted forde Paulat 71'minutes
  • 15Lasagna

Substitutes

  • 10de Paul
  • 11Zampano
  • 13Ingelsson
  • 18Perica
  • 21Pontisso
  • 22Scuffet
  • 23Hallfredsson
  • 25Borsellini
  • 27Widmer
  • 97Pezzella

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 3de Vrij
  • 27Ramos Marchi
  • 77Marusic
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Leiva
  • 18Romero AlconchelSubstituted forMurgiaat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19LulicSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 45'minutes
  • 10Felipe Anderson
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 72'minutesBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 5J Lukaku
  • 7Almeida da Cunha
  • 8Basta
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 20Caicedo
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 25Vargic
  • 26Radu
  • 88Di Gennaro
  • 96Murgia
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi
Attendance:
21,676

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Udinese 1, Lazio 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Udinese 1, Lazio 2.

Attempt missed. Andrija Balic (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Booking

Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Alessandro Murgia.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patric.

Hand ball by Alessandro Murgia (Lazio).

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Lasagna with a cross.

Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Svante Ingelsson (Udinese).

Hand ball by Alessandro Murgia (Lazio).

Hand ball by Andrija Balic (Udinese).

Foul by Felipe Anderson (Lazio).

Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Udinese. Silvan Widmer tries a through ball, but Danilo is caught offside.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Felipe Anderson.

Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Felipe Caicedo is caught offside.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Albano Bizzarri.

Attempt saved. Adam Marusic (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Murgia.

Attempt blocked. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a cross.

Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

Andrija Balic (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Bastos.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Ciro Immobile.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Svante Ingelsson replaces Ali Adnan.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Rodrigo de Paul replaces Maxi López.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Danilo.

Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.

Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxi López (Udinese).

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Patric with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Alessandro Murgia replaces Luis Alberto.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Silvan Widmer replaces Samir because of an injury.

Delay in match Samir (Udinese) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).

Maxi López (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus31263274185681
2Napoli31245266214577
3Lazio31186775403560
4Roma31186750262460
5Inter Milan311611450222859
6AC Milan3115794336752
7Fiorentina31148944331150
8Sampdoria31146115046448
9Atalanta31139947341348
10Torino31111284638845
11Bologna31105163543-835
12Genoa3198142431-735
13Udinese31103183948-933
14Sassuolo3179152151-3030
15Chievo3178162951-2229
16Cagliari3185182851-2329
17SPAL31512143052-2227
18Crotone3176182956-2727
19Hellas Verona3174202662-3625
20Benevento3141262673-4713
View full Italian Serie A table

