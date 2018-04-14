Scottish League Two
Clyde2Stirling1

Clyde v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Duffie
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Cogill
  • 3Stewart
  • 7BoyleSubstituted forLoveat 82'minutes
  • 10McStaySubstituted forCuddihyat 63'minutes
  • 6Grant
  • 8NicollBooked at 32mins
  • 11Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Cuddihy
  • 14Love
  • 15Martin
  • 16Lowdon
  • 17Wright
  • 18Millar
  • 21Gourlay

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4Stanger
  • 5BarrBooked at 77mins
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3McNeil
  • 8JardineSubstituted forCaddisat 81'minutes
  • 6MoonBooked at 85mins
  • 10BlackSubstituted forDicksonat 72'minutes
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9LittleSubstituted forMacDonaldat 40'minutes
  • 7McLaughlin

Substitutes

  • 12Noble
  • 14Smith
  • 15Caddis
  • 16Dickson
  • 18Banner
  • 19MacDonald
  • 21Wight
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
715

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 2, Stirling Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 2, Stirling Albion 1.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jordan Stewart.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).

Booking

Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Jack Boyle.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Liam Caddis replaces Daniel Jardine.

Booking

Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Barr (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Dickson replaces Andrew Black.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Barr (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Barry Cuddihy replaces Chris McStay.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 2, Stirling Albion 1. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Goodwillie.

Attempt blocked. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Stirling Albion 1. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Peter MacDonald.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Stirling Albion 0. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris McStay.

Attempt missed. Kieran Duffie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Clyde 0, Stirling Albion 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 0, Stirling Albion 0.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose34227557342373
2Peterhead34224876383870
3Stirling341661259481154
4Stenhousemuir321561153421151
5Clyde34139124847148
6Elgin34146145359-648
7Annan Athletic341011134440441
8Edinburgh City3479183557-2230
9Berwick3278172656-3029
10Cowdenbeath34410202353-3022
View full Scottish League Two table

