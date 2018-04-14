Match ends, Clyde 2, Stirling Albion 1.
Clyde v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Duffie
- 4McNiff
- 5Cogill
- 3Stewart
- 7BoyleSubstituted forLoveat 82'minutes
- 10McStaySubstituted forCuddihyat 63'minutes
- 6Grant
- 8NicollBooked at 32mins
- 11Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Cuddihy
- 14Love
- 15Martin
- 16Lowdon
- 17Wright
- 18Millar
- 21Gourlay
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4Stanger
- 5BarrBooked at 77mins
- 2McGeachie
- 3McNeil
- 8JardineSubstituted forCaddisat 81'minutes
- 6MoonBooked at 85mins
- 10BlackSubstituted forDicksonat 72'minutes
- 11Kavanagh
- 9LittleSubstituted forMacDonaldat 40'minutes
- 7McLaughlin
Substitutes
- 12Noble
- 14Smith
- 15Caddis
- 16Dickson
- 18Banner
- 19MacDonald
- 21Wight
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 715
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 2, Stirling Albion 1.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jordan Stewart.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).
Booking
Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Jack Boyle.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Liam Caddis replaces Daniel Jardine.
Booking
Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Barr (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Dickson replaces Andrew Black.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Barr (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Barry Cuddihy replaces Chris McStay.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 2, Stirling Albion 1. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Goodwillie.
Attempt blocked. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Stirling Albion 1. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Peter MacDonald.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Stirling Albion 0. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris McStay.
Attempt missed. Kieran Duffie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 0, Stirling Albion 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 0, Stirling Albion 0.