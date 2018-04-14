Scottish League Two
Montrose1Berwick0

Montrose v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 76mins
  • 15Ballantyne
  • 2MassonSubstituted forWebsterat 80'minutes
  • 17Redman
  • 24MilneSubstituted forHayat 90'minutes
  • 3Steeves
  • 23RennieSubstituted forFraserat 46'minutes
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 9Fraser
  • 12Hay
  • 18Campbell

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Fleming
  • 16WilsonBooked at 20mins
  • 19ToddSubstituted forSimpsonat 83'minutes
  • 3Orru
  • 13Stewart
  • 8Lavery
  • 4Notman
  • 11PhillipsBooked at 55minsSubstituted forThomsonat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 21SeeSubstituted forMurrellat 29'minutes
  • 17Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 5McKinlay
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Murrell
  • 12Petkov
  • 14O'Kane
  • 18Simpson
  • 20Brennan
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
805

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home10
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 1, Berwick Rangers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 1, Berwick Rangers 0.

Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Hay replaces Lewis Milne.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Allan.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lewis Milne (Montrose) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Paul Simpson replaces Jamie Todd.

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Graham Webster replaces Terry Masson.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Orru.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).

Booking

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Gary Phillips.

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Orru.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Montrose) header from outside the box is too high.

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose34227557342373
2Peterhead34224876383870
3Stirling341661259481154
4Stenhousemuir321561153421151
5Clyde34139124847148
6Elgin34146145359-648
7Annan Athletic341011134440441
8Edinburgh City3479183557-2230
9Berwick3278172656-3029
10Cowdenbeath34410202353-3022
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you