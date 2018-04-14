Reading 2-2 Sunderland

Championship
Sunderland defender Paddy McNair
Paddy McNair scored for a second successive appearance for Sunderland

Sunderland missed the chance to register a much-needed win in their quest to avoid relegation as fellow strugglers Reading held them to a draw.

Liam Kelly gave the Royals a first half lead from the penalty spot after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was brought down.

Paddy McNair's strike from distance and Lee Cattermole header then put Sunderland ahead in the second half.

But Reading substitute Yann Kermorgant denied them all three points when he headed in a Chris Gunter cross.

The two dropped points also saw Sunderland slip to the bottom of the table after Burton beat Derby 3-1 to keep their faint survival hopes alive.

Chris Coleman's side are six points adrift of safety with three games to play, including a home fixture against the Brewers next week.

The draw also did little to help Reading's bid to shake off the threat of relegation. They remain five points above the bottom three, with nine points left to play for.

Third from bottom Barnsley also have a game in hand on Paul Clement's side, who missed out on a third successive home win despite a late rally which saw Lee Camp pull off two saves in stoppage time.

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone also denied Sunderland a late winner as he blocked efforts from substitute Joel Asoro and Josh Maja.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It was too open from a coaching point of view. When it's like that, anything can happen in a game.

"We've had two or three chances at the end but equally, you can lose a game like that as you're so open at the back.

"On the balance of play, it's probably a fair result. They really pushed for it at the end and we had to show fight.

"There are some things there where we weren't tactically disciplined. We've got to fight to get that right in the last three games, otherwise it's going to be in the lap of the gods."

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:

"The performance and mentality was spot on, brilliant, but it's those fine details that we haven't taken care of more. It's been like that all season really.

"At 2-1 up, I didn't think that we were in too much difficulty. If anything, we were probably going to score again."

On Sunderland's relegation battle: "We've got three games to go and that's nine points to play for,

"And there's six points in it (from safety), so the ball is firmly in other teams' courts.

"What we've got to do is what we've been doing for the last four or five games - and that's just go for it."

Line-ups

Reading

  • 1Mannone
  • 2Gunter
  • 20Ilori
  • 6Moore
  • 50RichardsSubstituted forBlackettat 65'minutes
  • 16Edwards
  • 10SwiftBooked at 85mins
  • 38KellySubstituted forKermorgantat 71'minutes
  • 14Aluko
  • 23Bödvarsson
  • 17Barrow

Substitutes

  • 4van den Berg
  • 18Kermorgant
  • 22Clement
  • 24Blackett
  • 27Martin
  • 31Jaakkola
  • 42Rinomhota

Sunderland

  • 12Camp
  • 22LoveBooked at 90mins
  • 23Koné
  • 36Wilson
  • 3OviedoSubstituted forClarke-Salterat 48'minutes
  • 6Cattermole
  • 13McManamanSubstituted forAsoroat 75'minutes
  • 4McNair
  • 26HoneymanSubstituted forMajaat 82'minutes
  • 19McGeady
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 11Lua Lua
  • 20Maja
  • 28Robson
  • 29Asoro
  • 32Stryjek
  • 35Clarke-Salter
  • 53Ejaria
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
17,348

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away22
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Reading 2, Sunderland 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Reading 2, Sunderland 2.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Sone Aluko.

Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Liam Moore.

Attempt missed. Paddy McNair (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Maja.

Booking

Donald Love (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Modou Barrow (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).

Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Fletcher.

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Lee Camp.

Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tyler Blackett.

Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland).

Attempt blocked. Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.

Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.

John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).

Foul by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Reading).

Donald Love (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).

Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tyler Blackett (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).

Foul by Tiago Ilori (Reading).

Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

John Swift (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by John Swift (Reading).

Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Maja.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces George Honeyman.

Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).

Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Reading 2, Sunderland 2. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Asoro.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces Callum McManaman.

Offside, Reading. John Swift tries a through ball, but Yann Kermorgant is caught offside.

Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves42288676364092
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Birmingham42117243261-2940
21Bolton43913213666-3040
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

