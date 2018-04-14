Reading 2-2 Sunderland

Paddy McNair scored for a second successive appearance for Sunderland

Sunderland missed the chance to register a much-needed win in their quest to avoid relegation as fellow strugglers Reading held them to a draw.

Liam Kelly gave the Royals a first half lead from the penalty spot after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was brought down.

Paddy McNair's strike from distance and Lee Cattermole header then put Sunderland ahead in the second half.

But Reading substitute Yann Kermorgant denied them all three points when he headed in a Chris Gunter cross.

The two dropped points also saw Sunderland slip to the bottom of the table after Burton beat Derby 3-1 to keep their faint survival hopes alive.

Chris Coleman's side are six points adrift of safety with three games to play, including a home fixture against the Brewers next week.

The draw also did little to help Reading's bid to shake off the threat of relegation. They remain five points above the bottom three, with nine points left to play for.

Third from bottom Barnsley also have a game in hand on Paul Clement's side, who missed out on a third successive home win despite a late rally which saw Lee Camp pull off two saves in stoppage time.

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone also denied Sunderland a late winner as he blocked efforts from substitute Joel Asoro and Josh Maja.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It was too open from a coaching point of view. When it's like that, anything can happen in a game.

"We've had two or three chances at the end but equally, you can lose a game like that as you're so open at the back.

"On the balance of play, it's probably a fair result. They really pushed for it at the end and we had to show fight.

"There are some things there where we weren't tactically disciplined. We've got to fight to get that right in the last three games, otherwise it's going to be in the lap of the gods."

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:

"The performance and mentality was spot on, brilliant, but it's those fine details that we haven't taken care of more. It's been like that all season really.

"At 2-1 up, I didn't think that we were in too much difficulty. If anything, we were probably going to score again."

On Sunderland's relegation battle: "We've got three games to go and that's nine points to play for,

"And there's six points in it (from safety), so the ball is firmly in other teams' courts.

"What we've got to do is what we've been doing for the last four or five games - and that's just go for it."