Reading 2-2 Sunderland
Sunderland missed the chance to register a much-needed win in their quest to avoid relegation as fellow strugglers Reading held them to a draw.
Liam Kelly gave the Royals a first half lead from the penalty spot after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was brought down.
Paddy McNair's strike from distance and Lee Cattermole header then put Sunderland ahead in the second half.
But Reading substitute Yann Kermorgant denied them all three points when he headed in a Chris Gunter cross.
The two dropped points also saw Sunderland slip to the bottom of the table after Burton beat Derby 3-1 to keep their faint survival hopes alive.
Chris Coleman's side are six points adrift of safety with three games to play, including a home fixture against the Brewers next week.
The draw also did little to help Reading's bid to shake off the threat of relegation. They remain five points above the bottom three, with nine points left to play for.
Third from bottom Barnsley also have a game in hand on Paul Clement's side, who missed out on a third successive home win despite a late rally which saw Lee Camp pull off two saves in stoppage time.
Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone also denied Sunderland a late winner as he blocked efforts from substitute Joel Asoro and Josh Maja.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"It was too open from a coaching point of view. When it's like that, anything can happen in a game.
"We've had two or three chances at the end but equally, you can lose a game like that as you're so open at the back.
"On the balance of play, it's probably a fair result. They really pushed for it at the end and we had to show fight.
"There are some things there where we weren't tactically disciplined. We've got to fight to get that right in the last three games, otherwise it's going to be in the lap of the gods."
Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:
"The performance and mentality was spot on, brilliant, but it's those fine details that we haven't taken care of more. It's been like that all season really.
"At 2-1 up, I didn't think that we were in too much difficulty. If anything, we were probably going to score again."
On Sunderland's relegation battle: "We've got three games to go and that's nine points to play for,
"And there's six points in it (from safety), so the ball is firmly in other teams' courts.
"What we've got to do is what we've been doing for the last four or five games - and that's just go for it."
Line-ups
Reading
- 1Mannone
- 2Gunter
- 20Ilori
- 6Moore
- 50RichardsSubstituted forBlackettat 65'minutes
- 16Edwards
- 10SwiftBooked at 85mins
- 38KellySubstituted forKermorgantat 71'minutes
- 14Aluko
- 23Bödvarsson
- 17Barrow
Substitutes
- 4van den Berg
- 18Kermorgant
- 22Clement
- 24Blackett
- 27Martin
- 31Jaakkola
- 42Rinomhota
Sunderland
- 12Camp
- 22LoveBooked at 90mins
- 23Koné
- 36Wilson
- 3OviedoSubstituted forClarke-Salterat 48'minutes
- 6Cattermole
- 13McManamanSubstituted forAsoroat 75'minutes
- 4McNair
- 26HoneymanSubstituted forMajaat 82'minutes
- 19McGeady
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 11Lua Lua
- 20Maja
- 28Robson
- 29Asoro
- 32Stryjek
- 35Clarke-Salter
- 53Ejaria
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 17,348
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 2, Sunderland 2.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Sone Aluko.
Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Liam Moore.
Attempt missed. Paddy McNair (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Maja.
Booking
Donald Love (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Modou Barrow (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ashley Fletcher.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tyler Blackett.
Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aiden McGeady.
Attempt saved. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Sone Aluko (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Swift.
John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Foul by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Reading).
Donald Love (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Moore (Reading).
Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tyler Blackett (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Foul by Tiago Ilori (Reading).
Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
John Swift (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Swift (Reading).
Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Maja.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces George Honeyman.
Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 2, Sunderland 2. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Gunter with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Fletcher (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Asoro.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces Callum McManaman.
Offside, Reading. John Swift tries a through ball, but Yann Kermorgant is caught offside.
Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.