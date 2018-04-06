Saint-Etienne 1-1 Paris St-Germain

Saint-Etienne have not beaten Paris St-Germain since 2012

Ten-man Paris St-Germain moved a step closer to the Ligue 1 title after a 92nd-minute own goal by Mathieu Debuchy secured a point at Saint-Etienne.

The hosts led through ex-Newcastle forward Remy Cabella, who also had a penalty saved by Alphonse Areola.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe was sent off for a second yellow card after 41 minutes, but former Newcastle defender Debuchy's own goal earned them a point.

They need five points from the last six games to seal the title.

At 1-0, Morocco winger Oussama Tannane hit the bar for Saint-Etienne, while PSG's Edinson Cavani fired wide of an open net.

PSG, who were without forward Neymar as he continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury, are 17 points clear at the top of the table, while St-Etienne remain ninth.

Second-placed Monaco face mid-table Nantes at 16:00 BST on Saturday.