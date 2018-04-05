Football Association of Wales doubles profit for 2016-17

  • From the section Welsh
Gareth Bale (left) with Ryan Giggs
Ryan Giggs (right) started his Wales reign with a 6-0 thrashing of China, in which Gareth Bale (left) scored a hat-trick

The Football Association of Wales more than doubled its profit for the past financial year.

The FAW recorded a post-tax profit of £1.79m for the year ending 30 June 2017, up from £891,423 in 2016.

That improvement was largely due to another increase in turnover, £23.87m up from £20.9m 12 months earlier.

The 2016 turnover was 102% bigger than the previous year, following Wales' Euro 2016 campaign, up to and including the round of 16.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals of the competition occurred in July after the end of the business year and therefore contributed to the new figures for the year ending 30 June 2017.

