Italian Serie A
Udinese0Fiorentina2

Udinese 0-2 Fiorentina

Udinese and Fiorentina fans shows a banner in honour of Davide Astori during their Serie A match at Stadio Friuli
Udinese and Fiorentina fans show a banner in honour of Davide Astori during their Serie A match at Stadio Friuli

Fans of Fiorentina and Udinese held a minute's applause during the game which was rearranged after the death of Italy international Davide Astori.

The Fiorentina defender died aged 31 of a cardiac arrest before the Serie A match was scheduled to take place on 4 March.

Supporters of both sides chanted Astori's name during Tuesday's game, which Fiorentina won 2-0.

It was played at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, where Astori was from.

Fiorentina's first match after the defender's death, a 1-0 win over Benevento on 11 March, was halted by the referee's whistle on 13 minutes so fans and players could join in a minute's applause.

Astori wore the number 13 shirt during his playing career, and Fiorentina, along with his former club Cagliari, have since retired the number.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in four league games since Astori's death, moving up to eighth place in Serie A and within three points of a Europa League place.

In other rearranged matches, Atalanta's hopes of a top-six finish were dented by a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria, while Genoa beat Cagliari 2-1.

Four other postponed fixtures, including the Milan derby, take place on Wednesday.

Banner honouring Davide Astori
A banner honours Astori
Nicolo Barella of Cagliari tries to get past Davide Biraschi of Genoa
Nicolo Barella of Cagliari tries to get past Davide Biraschi of Genoa
Bryan Cristante of Atalanta competes for the ball with Leonardo Capezzi of Sampdoria
Bryan Cristante (left) of Atalanta competes for the ball with Leonardo Capezzi of Sampdoria

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Bizzarri
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 5Larangeira
  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 27Widmer
  • 72Barak
  • 23HallfredssonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forJanktoat 45'minutes
  • 99Balic
  • 97PezzellaSubstituted forIngelssonat 45'minutes
  • 10de PaulBooked at 66minsSubstituted forLasagnaat 72'minutes
  • 18Perica

Substitutes

  • 11Zampano
  • 13Ingelsson
  • 14Jankto
  • 15Lasagna
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 20López
  • 21Pontisso
  • 22Scuffet
  • 25Borsellini
  • 53Nassir Al-Tameemi
  • 69Ndreu

Fiorentina

  • 57Sportiello
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20PezzellaBooked at 44mins
  • 31Franchescoli de SouzaBooked at 56mins
  • 25ChiesaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forEyssericat 87'minutes
  • 24Benassi
  • 14Dabo
  • 17Veretout
  • 3Biraghi
  • 8SaponaraBooked at 66minsSubstituted forBastião Diasat 67'minutes
  • 11FalcinelliSubstituted forSimeoneat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Laurini
  • 9Simeone
  • 10Eysseric
  • 15Olivera
  • 19Cristóforo
  • 22Cerofolini
  • 27Lo Faso
  • 28Bastião Dias
  • 51Hristov
  • 76Boialvo Gaspar
  • 97Dragowski
Referee:
Luca Banti
Attendance:
15,450

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2.

Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Bryan Dabo.

Antonin Barak (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina).

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Andrija Balic.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Federico Chiesa.

Attempt missed. Gil Dias (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.

Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Jankto with a cross.

Andrija Balic (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gil Dias (Fiorentina).

Attempt blocked. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Albano Bizzarri.

Attempt saved. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antonin Barak.

Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Silvan Widmer with a cross.

Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).

Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina).

Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Silvan Widmer (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina).

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Kevin Lasagna replaces Rodrigo de Paul.

Goal!

Goal! Udinese 0, Fiorentina 2. Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.

Attempt missed. Svante Ingelsson (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stipe Perica.

Foul by Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina).

Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Giovanni Simeone replaces Diego Falcinelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Gil Dias replaces Riccardo Saponara.

Booking

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina).

Stipe Perica (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina).

Jakub Jankto (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Riccardo Saponara with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Danilo.

Attempt blocked. Diego Falcinelli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd April 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus30253270165478
2Napoli30235264204474
3Roma30186650242660
4Inter Milan291610350212958
5Lazio30176773393457
6AC Milan2915594235750
7Sampdoria30145115046447
8Fiorentina3013894233947
9Atalanta30138946331347
10Torino2991284137439
11Bologna30105153542-735
12Genoa3097142431-734
13Udinese30103173846-833
14Cagliari3085172850-2229
15Chievo2977152748-2128
16Sassuolo2977151949-3028
17SPAL30511142951-2226
18Crotone2966172752-2524
19Hellas Verona2964192559-3422
20Benevento2931252169-4810
View full Italian Serie A table

