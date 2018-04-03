Udinese 0-2 Fiorentina

Udinese and Fiorentina fans show a banner in honour of Davide Astori during their Serie A match at Stadio Friuli

Fans of Fiorentina and Udinese held a minute's applause during the game which was rearranged after the death of Italy international Davide Astori.

The Fiorentina defender died aged 31 of a cardiac arrest before the Serie A match was scheduled to take place on 4 March.

Supporters of both sides chanted Astori's name during Tuesday's game, which Fiorentina won 2-0.

It was played at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, where Astori was from.

Fiorentina's first match after the defender's death, a 1-0 win over Benevento on 11 March, was halted by the referee's whistle on 13 minutes so fans and players could join in a minute's applause.

Astori wore the number 13 shirt during his playing career, and Fiorentina, along with his former club Cagliari, have since retired the number.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in four league games since Astori's death, moving up to eighth place in Serie A and within three points of a Europa League place.

In other rearranged matches, Atalanta's hopes of a top-six finish were dented by a 2-1 defeat at home to Sampdoria, while Genoa beat Cagliari 2-1.

Four other postponed fixtures, including the Milan derby, take place on Wednesday.

